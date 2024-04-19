Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RSABI has recorded ‘Stand by Me’ with around 100 members of the Farmers’ Choir. The emotive lyrics sung beautifully by the choir are set to remind farmers about all the people who are there to stand by them, with the video accompanying the music featuring some of the vast number of people standing behind our farming industry.

Those featured in the music video range from farm supplies retail assistants to vets, auctioneers, consultants and milk tanker drivers, as well as farmers from different parts of the country, including Aberdeenshire, Lanarkshire and Perthshire.

“Our thanks go to Kate Picken MBE and the amazing Farmers’ Choir who bring the ‘Stand by Me’ lyrics to life to really resonate in the choir’s upbeat version of the song,” said Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI.

Pete and son David Watson of Darnford Farm, Banchory are set to appear in the video. (Pic: RSABI)

“We are also very grateful to the farmers and others in the industry who have been happy to support the filming at such a busy and difficult time of year.

“Keep an eye on RSABI’s social media platforms and YouTube channel where the video will be shared soon.”

Recent weeks have seen constant rainfall, combined with sleet and snow, creating major challenges for almost every part of the industry. For families lambing in these conditions has been incredibly difficult and even getting onto the land to feed sheep has been tough.

With spring calving in full swing too there are worries about lack of feed and straw supplies with grass growth slow to non-existent in the extreme conditions and mud and gutters threatening to get everyone down.

Calum McDiarmid and son Matt, Mains of Murthly, Aberfeldy are set to appear in the video. (Pic: RSABI)

Those waiting to get onto the land to get arable work underway have been really feeling the strain worrying about getting crops into the ground in time, having invested heavily in seed and fertilizer.

After a winter of very little frost and snow, following the extreme flooding events in the autumn the ground in many parts of the country is saturated and the worry is it will take time to dry out even with an improvement in the weather.

“We know that some families have been finding it hard to cope with stress and anxiety and, coupled with the sheer exhaustion of working in these conditions, the pressure has been hard to bear for some,” Carol added.

“So it is incredibly important to share the message, particularly to those working alone, that farmers have the backing and understanding of so many people, in the farming community and further afield. The team at RSABI are also ready and waiting at the end of the phone 24/7 on 0808 1234 555 and our live webchat is available via www.rsabi.org.uk.”

RSABI has also been working with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs to encourage people to #KeepTalking and share the #AreEweOKay message via marker spray artwork in lambing sheds and fields across the country. Marker sprays are used as part of good sheep husbandry to promote welfare at lambing time to help keep ewes twinned up with the correct lambs.

Among those who have joined the initiative to encourage farmers to check in one each other and remember to look after their own wellbeing is the Hamilton family, hosts of Scotsheep 2024, along with Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland President and Jim Fairlie, Minister of Agriculture.

The charity is also offering free licenses to its Thrive Wellbeing app, worth £100 each, which can be requested by calling the Helpline or emailing [email protected] and counselling can be arranged simply and quickly and this is also free of charge.

