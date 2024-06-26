RSPB NI: Rathlin Island Revival – Three male Corncrakes heard calling on the island

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RSPB NI are thrilled to announce that three calling Corncrakes have returned to Rathlin Island for the breeding season this year.

They were first heard calling on the island this year in April by Liam McFaul, RSPB NI’s Rathlin Island reserve warden.Once widespread across Northern Ireland, changes to agricultural practices have seen Corncrake suffer a decline in numbers since the 1980s.

However, thanks to conservation efforts from RSPB NI, in partnership with volunteers and landowners, their distinctive “crex-crex” call has been heard once again on Rathlin Island.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam McFaul said: “I remember when growing up the Corncrakes calling at the back of my house on Rathlin, and it would be difficult to have a conversation because they kept calling very loudly. Having them once again breeding down near Church Bay is very significant, it sometimes even reminds me of my youth during the summer months.”

RSPB NI has announced that the distinctive call of the Corncrake has been heard once again on Rathlin Island on 17th April)

RSPB NI’s longest running project ‘Give Corncrake a Home’ has brought together landowners and volunteers to help create ideal habitats for the Corncrake on Rathlin Island.

Volunteers throughout Northern Ireland dig nettle rhizomes from the ground during the Winter, which are cleaned and transported to Rathlin to be replanted for the Spring arrival of the Corncrake.

Anne Guichard, conservation officer, conveyed the significance of volunteers for the ‘Give Corncrake a Home’ project “Volunteers are the backbone of this project. Thanks to their hard work, we were able to create the right habitat for Corncrakes on Rathlin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is a great project to get involved in; you will meet like-minded people, work outside for a day, and have a bit of fun while making a real difference saving nature.”

RSPB NI has announced that the distinctive call of the Corncrake has been heard once again on Rathlin Island on 17th April)

If you would like to support the Give Corncrake a Home project, you can do so by signing up to volunteer.

There are various opportunities between October-March for those interested in supporting the Corncrake population.