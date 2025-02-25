RSPB projects working with farmers to bring Stone-curlew back from the brink

One of our most threatened birds, the Stone-curlew, has seen a rise in population numbers in Wessex and the Brecks thanks to the work of the RSPB in collaboration with farmers, landowners and other partners across farmland, grassland and heathland habitats.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numbers of the bird counted across the project area alone have now more than doubled since a nationwide population low in the 1980s.

Celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, two Stone-curlew projects have been working in partnership with farmers, landowners and gamekeepers across Wiltshire, Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire to provide suitable habitat, including nesting sites, for these wide-eyed rare birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Migrating to our shores from southern Spain and northern Africa to raise their young each year, these peculiar-looking birds are crow sized, have long yellow legs and - perhaps most distinctively – golden orb-like eyes which enable them to find food under the cover of darkness.

Winterbourne Downs RSPB reserve (Manor Farm). Patrick Cashman (Site Manager, Wessex Reserves, Manor Farm) & Nick Adams (Stone-Curlew Project Officer, Wessex Team) discussing where best to site "Stone-curlew plots". Wiltshire, England. September 2008.

Once found widely throughout England, from Dorset to Yorkshire, Stone-curlew numbers declined through the 19th and early 20th century with 1,000 to 2,000 pairs remaining by the 1930s. Their numbers and range continued to shrink dramatically, with fewer than 150 pairs found nationwide by 1985, with their rapid decline a result of agricultural change and loss and deterioration of their breeding habitats.

Thankfully, after 40 years of dedicated conservation from the RSPB, farmers and other landowners, the Stone-curlew population has more than doubled, with nearly 350 breeding pairs nationally (including estimates for un-monitored sites).

The collaborative efforts to achieve this success have been no mean feat however, as the small population is highly vulnerable to change. The species is particularly sensitive to unseasonal and extreme weather variations, including an unseasonably cold snap in 2013 which sadly caused approximately 20% of the Stone-curlew population to perish in late spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the rise in the Stone-curlew population thanks to dedicated efforts for the species, Tim Cowan, RSPB conservation officer said: “The willingness of farmers and landowners to work with the projects and our dedicated volunteers by creating and protecting Stone-curlew breeding sites over the past four decades, has been remarkable. Simply put, this work couldn’t have been done without them and our fellow partner organisations. The success of the Stone-curlew projects is proof that by working together we can make space for nature if we really want to. We look forward to continued work towards establishing a sustainable population of Stone-curlew.”

Stone-curlew plot cultivation at RSPB Winterbourne Downs, Wiltshire, February 2018

Stone-curlew are very specific about where they nest, preferring light, free-draining soils, such as chalk downland, sandy heaths and farmland. Over the years, suitable downland and heathland sites across their key breeding grounds have become limited, while nests and chicks are also vulnerable as a result of mechanised farming practices and reduced invertebrate foodstuffs due to increased pesticide usage and habitat change.

Despite these pressures, farmers and landowners have been critical to the recovery of the species, working together with the RSPB and other partners to create nesting plots within arable land for Stone-curlew breeding which ensure that eggs and chicks are safe from operations. Alongside this, a team of dedicated RSPB volunteers annually monitor nest sites and support farmers in the development and implementation of nature-friendly measures across farmland to help support Stone-curlew and other wildlife.

Tim, a farmer in Norfolk who is participating in the project, said: “For over 30 years, our farm has proudly collaborated with the RSPB to create and enhance vital breeding habitats for the Stone-curlew. Through dedicated stewardship schemes, we have worked together to ensure this rare and vulnerable species has the best possible conditions to thrive on our land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partnership work has been built on a shared commitment to balancing productive farming with wildlife conservation. By integrating conservation-focused farming practices, we have not only contributed to the recovery of the Stone-curlew but have also fostered a healthier ecosystem locally.

Stone curlew Burhinus oedicnemus, at autumn roost on a carefully managed (in co-operation with the land owners) "Stone curlew plot". The birds are crepuscular - being more active in the twilight, and generally sleepy in daylight hours. Although they will dash off the plot to feed on adjacent grassland when a rain shower drives worms to the surface. Normanton Down RSPB reserve. Wiltshire, England. September 2008.

“The success of this project is a testament to the power of partnerships in conservation and demonstrates how farmers and conservation organisations can work hand in hand to protect and enhance biodiversity in the UK.”

While Stone-curlew are elusive and highly secretive birds, their return to the UK each spring to breed is much celebrated by those involved in the project. What’s more, the work of farmers and landowners to create Stone-curlew habitat also benefits a host of other species across Wessex and Eastern England, including Lapwing, Skylark, Corn Bunting, Brown Hare and many species of bee and butterfly. The RSPB’s work for Stone-curlew has also formed part of an ongoing collaboration with Natural England through Action for Birds in England, a programme of species-focused research and conservation action.

As Tim Cowan, RSPB conservation officer, concluded: “The work of these projects proves that with the right support and advice, farmers can manage their land and produce food in a way that also benefits nature. Whether for Stone-curlew or any of our other fast-declining farmland birds, now, more than ever, farmers need the guarantee of support from the governments of the UK through agri-environment schemes, to empower them to deliver for wildlife, climate and long-term food security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the projects, countryside-goers can help this rare species by watching their step and being mindful of ground-nesting birds, as adult Stone-curlews can be disturbed by human presence as much as a third of a mile (500m) away.