RSPCA Assured issues important advice to farmers as temperatures soar

As daytime temperatures across England this week are set to exceed 30ᐤC and amber heat alerts are put in place, RSPCA Assured is offering farmers tips on keeping their animals cool.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot weather can cause serious welfare problems for farm animals and the next few days are predicted to bring some of the highest temperatures of the summer.

Taking steps to keep your animals cool is vital over the coming days, warns Emilie Wix, Head of RSPCA Assured’s farming and technical engagement team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing how to spot the signs of heat stress and how to prevent it is essential for the welfare of farmed animals.” Emilie says.

Natural cover keeps RSPCA Assured hens happy in the heat

“The RSPCA welfare standards contain important guidance on how to manage hot weather for individual species. We hope a quick refresher of these tips serves both as a useful checklist for our members as temperatures rise, as well as being helpful reminders for farmers outside of the RSPCA Assured scheme.”

Air flow and ventilation

It is essential to make sure that housed animals have plenty of air flow and their housing is well ventilated. Farmers can achieve this by bringing in additional fans to keep air moving and help reduce the risk of heat stress.

Shade and clean water

RSPCA Assured sheep chill out in the shade

In hot weather, farmers should give animals plenty of additional shade and pay extra attention to water provision, ensuring there are no issues with access to water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water for farmed animals should always be kept fresh; however, in the heat, farmers should take extra precautions to ensure that it remains so. Farmers can also consider adding extra water troughs to reduce competition for water sources, ensuring all animals are able to easily stay hydrated.

Outdoor animals will need plenty of shady areas to cool down in and avoid the heat of the midday sun. All man-made shady areas should be well-ventilated to allow plenty of air circulation and prevent them from getting too hot.

The warm temperatures also mean that sheep may be at high risk of blowfly strike, as female flies are active and laying eggs. Farmers should remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions.

RSPCA Assured pig wallowing in mud to keep cool

Keep dairy cows cool when milking

In high temperatures, cooling cattle down with water whilst they are waiting to be milked may be helpful to stop them from experiencing heat stress.

Reduce transport and movement times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transportation of animals in hot weather should be avoided unless this is absolutely necessary. Where possible, this should be done during the coolest part of the day - nighttime is usually the best for this movement. Transport, as well as handling, imposes additional stress on animals, and this makes it more difficult for them to cope with the heat.

Activities like herding should ideally be done in the cooler hours of the day. If farmers are herding or transporting animals, they should check frequently for signs of heat stress and take quick action if they notice an animal struggling.

Dust baths, mists and wallowing

It may be helpful to cool indoor animals down by misting the air to lower the temperature.

Outdoor pigs should ideally have some sort of artificial or natural wallows available so they can lose heat through evaporation. Wallows also allow pigs to cover themselves in mud, which serves as natural sun protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hens and chickens need plenty of spaces to dust bathe, which helps them to cool down. Dust bathing areas should be located in well-ventilated areas or in shaded areas on the free-range area to help the hens to stay cool.

“If an animal appears to be suffering from heat stress and you are unsure what to do, you should seek immediate advice from your vet.” Emilie said.

Every aspect of farmed animal welfare, from feed and water provision to environmental enrichment, healthcare, handling, sun protection and more is covered by the RSPCA’s welfare standards.

Find out more about RSPCA Assured and the RSPCA welfare standards online.