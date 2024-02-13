RSPCA Assured Pancake Day survey reveals three quarters of Brits opt for higher welfare eggs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The results come as UK consumers are poised to consume approximately 52 million eggs on Pancake Day - an increase of around 22 million more eggs than on any other day.

The survey found that the majority of Brits are concerned about hen welfare, with three quarters of Brits saying hen welfare is important and two-thirds saying they look for either the RSPCA Assured logo or free-range label when buying eggs.

Reassuringly, only one percent of respondents said they didn’t believe hens needed access to a higher welfare lifestyle, revealing an almost unanimous demand for higher welfare products.

Emilie Fisher, RSPCA Assured head of farming engagement, says: “The results of this survey clearly show that hen welfare is no longer just a niche concern but an increasingly mainstream demand.

“Consumers are becoming more and more switched on to animal welfare, and it’s absolutely fantastic to see. The evidence is clear - people are voting with their wallets choosing products that align with their values. This Pancake Day, we’re hoping to see RSPCA Assured eggs at the top of everyone’s shopping lists which will help to improve the lives of millions of hens across the UK.”

The survey also revealed that almost half of Brits (48%) say the RSPCA Assured label on egg boxes makes them feel more confident about where their eggs have come from and better about their choices.

“Hens are intelligent, inquisitive and social animals that need vital enrichment, so they can express their natural behaviours and be happy and healthy.” Emilie continued. “It’s really encouraging to see consumers prioritising hen welfare when they shop and recognising that hens are sentient creatures who deserve a good life.

“We are so grateful to all of our RSPCA Assured members who work tirelessly alongside us to progress farmed animal welfare, and we are thankful to everyone who is making more conscious choices for animals when shopping. It’s an exciting time for animal welfare”

RSPCA Assured is using social media to spread the higher welfare message this Pancake Day by encouraging people to choose higher welfare eggs and helping them learn how to identify eggs that come from higher welfare farms. The educational campaign will be run across Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

More information about RSPCA Assured can be found here