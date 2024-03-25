RUAS increases international show jumping prize fund to over €55,000
The 2024 Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, is thrilled to announce that the collective prize fund for this year’s international show jumping competitions has increased to over €55,000.
The prestigious CSI2* International Grand Prix, a Longines Ranking class, will see the overall winner take home €30,000.
Entries are now open and must be submitted through the FEI Online Invitation System in accordance with the CSI2* Invitation Rules. Further details on how to enter and a copy of the FEI Schedule can be found within the competitions tab at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.
The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.