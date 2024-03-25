Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious CSI2* International Grand Prix, a Longines Ranking class, will see the overall winner take home €30,000.

Entries are now open and must be submitted through the FEI Online Invitation System in accordance with the CSI2* Invitation Rules.

Further details on how to enter and a copy of the FEI Schedule can be found within the Competitions tab at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

Returning to the Eikon Exhibition Centre from 15-18 May, this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will feature new attractions including a kids’ farm, a mini Land Rover experience and sheep dog trials, along with the usual mix of livestock classes, food exhibitions and funfair attractions.

2024 will also see the introduction of a new Sustainability Village.

Last month, the RUAS announced the addition of several news classes to the 2024 Livestock and Equine Prize Schedules.

This year the show will feature two new Ridden Mountain and Moorland Classes, one for small and one for large breeds.

Within the Performance Irish Draught classes, Class 1 or Class 2 approved stallions were eligible for entry.

Ahead of this year’s show, the young Connemara in-hand class for fillies and geldings accepted entries of three-year-old, as well as two-year-old ponies, and a new donkey class was added to the schedule.