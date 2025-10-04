RUAS muster at Balmoral for eight autumn sale of pedigree cows (1930)

The eighth annual autumn sale of pedigree cows, heifers and calves was conducted at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Showgrounds, Balmoral, Belfast, during this week in 1930, reported the News Letter, with “a fair number of buyers being attracted”.

The record entry of 127 animals was the largest catalogued at any of the society's autumn sales, but the general level of prices had not “come up to expectations”, it was noted. The entries for the autumn sale which was held in 1929 was 93, while those for 1928 had totalled 109.

Dr George M Thompson, DL, JP, of The Castle, Bellaghy, Co Derry, offered his “old established herd” consisting of 23 head, which included a number of the famous Lord Mayor strain.

For the first time in the history of cattle sales in Ulster, cattle were brought over from Scotland and submitted to the favour of Ulster purchasers. To the number of 31 head, the Shorthorns were bred by Mr A J Marshall, of Bridgebank, Stranraer. They came from the largest herd of the breed in the British Isles.

Other vendors included Captain T T Verschoyle, of Tullycleagh, Ballinamallard, who was dispersing his entire herd.

The highest price paid was 68 guineas by Captain J L Chichester-Clark, Castledawson, for Augusta Vesta, one of the Shorthorns which had been bred by Mr A J Marshall at Stranraer. The top price paid at the 1929 autumn sale was 90 guineas. The best price paid for an Aberdeen Angus cow was 27 guineas by Mr William F Porter, Mountjoy, Omagh, who purchased Pride of Strangford from Mr David Dodd, of Saintfield.

The auctioneers were Messrs Macdonald Frazer and Company Ltd.

Some of the details of the sale were as follows: Aberdeen Angus: Mr David Dodd, Saintfield, Pride of Strangford (24th December, 1926), to Mr William F Porter Mountjoy, Omagh, 27 guineas; Mr David Dodd, Pride of Saintfield (5th February, 1928), to Mr A H Irwin, Lisburn, 25 guineas; Mr Thomas Dick, Newtownstewart, Demora Vine 58th (11th February, 1926) to Mr Louden, Belfast, 19 guineas; Mr Thomas Dick, Edwardina of Auchnernack (27th December, 1922), to Mr M M Merk, Myroe, 19 guineas; Mr John Patterson, Moy, Co Tyrone, Pride of Feddins (27th May, 1927), to Mr George Wilson, Enniskillen, 18½ guineas; Mr T Verschoyle, Balllinaniallard, Princess of Aughentine (10th January, 1927), to Messrs Gilchrist Brother, Ballydock, Ardglass, 17 guineas, her bull calf Tullycleagh Principal (6th March 1930), to M. George Wilson, Enniskillen, 15 guineas; Mr T Verschoyle, The Harp Fair Viscountess (27th December, 1926), to Mr Louden, Belfast, 17 guineas; Mr T Vorschoyle, Honour of Lisanelly (7th January 1917), to Mr Louden 17 guineas; Mr T Verschovle, Pride of Crocknacrieve (15th April, 1912), to Mr M M Merk, Myroe 13½ guineas; her bull calf, Tullycleagh Primus (19th April 1930) to Mr M M Merk 16 guineas; Mr John Mclvor, Rock, Dungannon, Fancy 2nd of Tullybreary (6th March, 1929), to Mr Alf Irwin, Lisburn, 15½ guineas; Mr Thomas Dick, Newtownstewart, Bridges 159th (1st May, 1926), to Mr M M Merk, 15½ guineas; Mr T Verschovle, Lady Amy 2nd of the Diamond (2nd March, 1924), to Mr Louden, Belfast 15 guineas; Mr T Verschovle, Rusty of Lisanelly (21st March, 1916), to Mr J Palmer, Moneymore 13 guineas; Mr John Mclvor, Rock. Dungannon, Black Pearl of Tullybreary (20th April, 1929), to Mr George Palmer, Moneymore 13 guineas.

Shorthorns: Mr A J Marshall, Bridgebank, Stranraer, Augusta Vesta (15th February, 1929), to Captain J L Chichester-Clark, Castledawson, 68 guineas; Mr Thomas Holden, Ballykeel, Larne, Nonpareil May (1st May, 1918), to Mr M M Merks, Myroe, her red bull calf, Nonpareil Marquis (24th March, 1930), to Captain R Hall, Narrow Water, Warrenpoint, 23 guineas; Mr Robert D Best, Aghalee, Co Antrim, Aghalee Broadhooks May, the red heifer calf (14th January, 1930), of Oak Island Broadhooks, to Mr K Little, Donacloney, Lurqan, 15½ guineas; Mr Thomas Holden, Nonpareil May 2nd (12th October, 1922), to Mr Isaac Smith, Belfast 40 guineas; her Red and white bull calf, Ballykeel Clansman (22nd March, 1930), to Mr Isaac Smith 62 guineas; Sir Thomas Holden, Ballykeel Princess Royal (10th April, 1924), to Mr Louden, Belfast, 14½ guineas; Mr Thomas Holden, Royal Lady 3rd (17th March, 1925), to Mr W R Creswell, Belfast 14 guineas; her Red bull calf Ballykeel Cadet (26th April, 1930), to Mr Thomas Martin, Narrow Water, Warrenpoint, 16 guineas.