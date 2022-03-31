RUAS Plaudit: President’s Plate is awarded to long-serving member Alex

Presented during the recent AGM, this special award acknowledges a society member who has made a significant contribution to the RUAS over a number of years.

Having been a member of the society since 1994, and elected to council in 2011, Alex is a very worthy recipient.

She is an active member of the catering, cattle, trade exhibits and King’s Hall Exhibition and Conference Centre committees, and has stewarded at the Balmoral Show for more than 20 years.

Alex Woods receives the President’s Plate from the Society’s Vice Patron, Billy Martin.

As a valued and highly respected member of the society, Alex represented the RUAS on several occasions as a ‘New Generation’ delegate at the Royal Agricultural Societies of the Commonwealth Conferences in Edinburgh, Singapore and Malaysia.

Back in 2018, Alex was tasked with creating a photographic display to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the show and she had the honour of meeting Princess Anne and taking her on a personal tour.