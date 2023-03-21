Rugby legend and farmer Rory Best takes on a 300KM endurance challenge across Ireland for Cancer Fund for Children

From 16-25 May, the Acton farmer will be walking from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, home of Irish Rugby to Cong in County Mayo.

On his journey, Rory will cover over 300km and travel through eight counties with the aim of raising over £1.5 million to help Cancer Fund for Children build a second therapeutic short break centre in Mayo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity provides emotional and social support to children and families impacted by cancer. ‘Daisy Lodge Mayo’ is inspired by the charity’s current Daisy Lodge based in Newcastle County Down.

Cancer Fund for Children Ambassador, Former Ireland and Ulster Rugby Captain, Rory Best, pictured at the Aviva Stadium to launch Rory’s Miles 2 Mayo.

Since opening in 2014, this restorative facility has provided over 3,000 families navigating cancer with a safe and supportive space where they can spend time together and escape from the realities of cancer.

Rory commented: “I’m taking on a mammoth walking challenge in support of Cancer Fund for Children this May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A childhood cancer diagnosis can impact on the whole family. Hospital appointments, treatment, and the pressures of navigating this experience can leave a family feeling disconnected and exhausted.

“Short breaks at Daisy Lodge provide children with cancer with a space to rest, spend time with their families and build connections with others their own age going through the same thing. They get to be treated like the stars they are and that’s why I’m delighted to be doing my bit to help bring another therapeutic facility like this to Co. Mayo.

“This challenge is being generously sponsored by The Ardonagh Group, Arachas and Kingsbridge Private Hospital so I want to give a special thanks to them for making this possible,” Rory added.

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, said: “We understand the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis and its treatment can have on the whole family, and that beyond the essential medical care, many families need social and emotional support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our aim is to empower, connect and strengthen children, young people and their families so they feel better equipped to deal with the impact of cancer. Each year, we support over 1,500 children and young people and 500 families impacted by cancer with therapeutic short breaks at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle.

“Once Daisy Lodge Mayo is operational, we will be able to support more than double the number of families each year.”

This is Rory’s second challenge for Cancer Fund for Children. In 2021, he walked from Cancer Fund for Children’s Daisy Lodge in Newcastle to Mayo raising over £800k. This year, he is upping the challenge and needs your support.

You can get behind Rory this May and help him go the distance to ensure no child has to face cancer alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Take on your own fundraising challenge or donate to Rory’s by visiting the website at www.rorysmiles2mayo.com