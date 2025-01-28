Rural community urged to 'Nip it in the Bud' as part of charity cancer campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmers and people living in rural communities are being urged to ‘Nip it in the Bud’ and be aware of symptoms and get checked for early signs of cancer, as part of a new UK-wide campaign by The Farming Community Network (FCN).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FCN is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms, and to encourage early detection.

Farmers, farm workers and people living in rural communities can have lower access to cancer services and support due to the nature of their work and rural life, often in isolated areas; with migrant workers facing additional barriers when accessing cancer care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, colleges, community groups, businesses, employers and others to download or circulate – some focused on specific cancers that farmers in particular can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

Caitriona Crawford, National Manager at The Farming Community Network (NI), lives on her family farm in Co Tyrone and previously worked in Cancer Services in the WHSCT.

Caitriona commented: “It is commonly known that farmers don’t visit their GP promptly, often presenting at much later stages of disease. This paired with barriers unique to rural communities, such as service provision, transport, travel time and costs etc. can have a significant impact on farms, farming families and rural communities.

“This impact is further felt for our migrant workers in our rural communities, who often face complex cancer treatment and information, in their second language.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer - such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue - can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming, forestry, fishing and other rural industry.

The Farming Community Network (FCN) is working in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms, and to encourage early detection in farming and rural communities. (Pic: FCN)

A lack of time or availability of services, particularly in rural areas, can also make it difficult to speak to a GP.

This is compounded by current pressures in primary care, with one Co Fermanagh farmer telling the project team it took him “83 times to get through” to his GP’s receptionist.

Many other farmers agreed during a cancer awareness session that GP access was a huge barrier for those attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another example FCN has heard through the project in NI is how a farmer delayed his radiotherapy treatment for his cancer as it was lambing season and that his family’s livelihood depended on it to “go well this year”.

This farmer further added that when he initially received his shock cancer diagnosis it was almost “the straw that broke the camel’s back in a very tough year of farming”.

A reception event has been organised in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings on Tuesday 28th January 2025 commencing at 10.00am and concluding at 12 noon which provides an opportunity for cross-departmental learning and collaboration to support rural communities who face additional challenges when undergoing cancer care and support.

It is also an opportunity for those trusted voices in our rural communities to hear more about the project and what they can do to support our campaign going forward; with a wide range of representatives invited from agriculture, fishery, forestry, rural organisations and charities, migrant networks, spiritual organisations, sporting clubs, political parties, business, education representatives and other cancer charities.

Downloadable resources such as graphics, images and information sheets are available on the FCN website: fcn.org.uk/cancersupport/