Rural Melody Ladies Choir ready to hit the high notes again

Published 12th Sep 2025
The Rural Melody Ladies Choir is looking forward to welcoming old and new members alike when the group resumes again on Tuesday 7 October at 7.30pm in Moneymore Recreation Centre.

Led by experienced facilitator, Karen Diamond, the choir has attracted almost 30 members since it began as a pilot project with the aim of connecting local, rural women with each other so they can enjoy singing together.

Over the past year, members have enjoyed a number of fun filled engagements, including their debut performance at a Celebrating Rural Women event in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall.

In addition, they were thrilled to be asked to sing at the Northern Trust’s Leadership Conference in June where they were introduced to Health Minister Mike Nesbitt before performing on stage to a packed audience of Trust staff.

Rural Melody Choir members Lorraine Sampson and Clare Black at the Celebrating Rural Women event in Glarryford back in Marchplaceholder image
Looking ahead, Karen said: “We are all really excited about getting together again for the new season. We have kept in contact throughout the summer and this has really cemented the friendships made within the group.

“Singing supports a sense of well-being and being part of our choir has provided a regular opportunity for ladies to meet, interact, and have fun within a supportive and friendly environment.

“The choir also offers an opportunity for the ladies to perform at various events which they might not otherwise have had access to.”

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Trust’s rural health and well-being manager, added: “The feedback we have received from choir members has been terrific, exceeding all our expectations.

The Rural Melody Choir pictured with Northern Trust chief executive, Jennifer Welshplaceholder image
“The choir has provided members with a platform for meeting new friends and developing confidence as well as fostering a real sense of community.

“Everyone who comes along really enjoys the fun, friendship and camaraderie it offers.”

If you are interested in joining the choir please ring Yvonne on 07824 431175 or email [email protected].

Alternatively, just come along on the night. No previous experience is necessary.

After its first meeting in October, the choir will get together again on a monthly basis on November 4 and December 9.

