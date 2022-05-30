Rural Support celebrate 20 years with new mental health project launch at the Balmoral Show

The event included a panel discussion with several industry experts exploring how the sector can better work together to support farmers in challenging times for the sector.

Then on Friday the Rural Support team officially launched a new mental health project entitled Reviving Rural, funded through the Department of Health’s Mental Health Fund via the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland.

The Reviving Rural event saw many key stakeholders across the industry gather to celebrate the launch of the project which comes as the organisation celebrates its 20th year. The new project will help address poor mental and emotional health for farmers and farming families.

Dr Aoibeann Walsh, Head of Social Farming and Innovation, and Robin Swann, Minister of Health

Speaking at the event, Veronica Morris, Chief Executive of Rural Support said: “Over the next two years, the Reviving Rural project will do two key things to expand the breadth of support already offered by the organisation through its farm business mentoring programme.

“Firstly, it will provide, where needed, one to one professional counselling and trauma therapy support for farmers and farming families who are in crisis situations including those affected by farm accidents, loss, bereavement, and trauma working with all members of the farming family.

“And secondly it will build on its preventative services and programmes by providing digital resources and targeted campaigns to help farmers and farming families to access information, learn new skills and work together to manage risks and plan for healthier mental and physical health. This aspect of the project will include specifically working with women and young people in agriculture to help them develop new habits and emotional toolkits to navigate their mental wellbeing and learn how to best support other farming family members.

“We are delighted to have secured this new funding and through the development of the Reviving Rural Project, Rural Support is continuing to take practical and tailored steps to support farmers and farming families to build resilience.”

John Gilliand, OBE, former board chair of Rural Support, Gemma Daly, current board chair of Rural Support, Veronica Morris, CEO of Rural Support, and Christine Kennedy, non-executive director of NFU Mutual and trustee of NFU Mutual Charitable Trust

Earlier in the show, Minister for Health Robin Swann congratulated the organisation on their 20th anniversary and the launch of this new initiative saying, “For the past 20 years the charity has been working across the region supporting farmers and their families through the many challenges that come with living and working in rural Northern Ireland. I am delighted to support the launch of the Reviving Rural project which will enable the organisation to strengthen the support it currently provides, and I look forward to seeing the impact of its delivery on the ground.”

The event also marked the 20th year of Rural Support working with farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland.

Gemma Daly, Chair of Rural Support, spoke about the breadth and impact of the work that Rural Support has been doing since it was founded over 20 years ago as a response to foot and mouth.

Dr John Gilliland OBE who was Rural Support’s first Chair when set up in 2002 and instrumental in its development, spoke of how the organisation was first set up and his pride in seeing how the charity has evolved as well as the significant contribution it has made to the farming community over the years.

Rural Support continues to grow its connections in the farming and agri-sector and in the past year has supported 28,500 beneficiaries through its various programmes, services, and digital hub, supporting farmers and farming families with their business and personal well-being, and helping them to adapt and respond to challenges within the sector.