Rural Support celebrating successful first year of Ballymacbrennan Plough On Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ballymacbrennan group commenced in February 2023, meeting in the Old Ballymacbrennan School House near Saintfield led by group leader, Christina Murray, and helped by volunteer, Norman McMordie.

The group has grown rapidly from 11 men at the first meeting to over 20 men by the sixth meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group have enjoyed trips to SlurryKat, Cherryvalley Farm, AFBI Hillsborough and been involved in demonstrations by a woodturner and local Beekeeping Society. In January, the men tried their hand at bowls at Belfast Indoor Bowls Club, which proved a highly entertaining and somewhat competitive afternoon!

Members of the Ballymacbreenan Plough On Group. (Pic: Rural Support)

The Plough On project aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers by offering participants the chance to connect with other like-minded individuals on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage, and history.

Benefits of participation include improvements to the farmers’ emotional and mental wellbeing by being part of a new male network focused on farming life, and for the men’s wider farming family who report on the positive impact they see after each monthly meet-up. Group Leader Christina Murray noted: “There have been lovely friendships created amongst the group, and it is a fabulous opportunity for the men to meet up and talk.”

The feedback from the participants has also been very positive, with one saying: “I really look forward to the monthly events, to meet people and enjoy the banter.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

From its inception in July 2021, Plough On has become integral to how Rural Support the farming community in Northern Ireland.

Project co-ordinator, Shannon McCullagh, stated: “Plough On is such an important initiative to support our rural farming communities. Being out on the ground you can see firsthand how much the men’s lives have changed from being involved.

“It has given them such a lift! We are very grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for supporting our vision and providing the funding which has made this project possible.”