Rural Support gets behind the annual Yellow Wellies mental health campaign

Together with Farm Safety Week, Mind Your Head has become a key focus in the farming calendar in the UK. The campaign reminds those living and working in the farming community of the importance of looking after their mental and physical health and how they intersect.

Gyles Dawson, Head of Therapeutical Services and Crisis Support at Rural Support, commented: “We are delighted to support such a valuable and meaningful health campaign.

“Just as we all have a physical health that we need to look after, we have a mental health which requires the same attention. Statistics will state that one in four people will experience a mental health issue each year, I would argue, however, that this is four in four.

(Pic supplied by Rural Support)

“We all experience mental health challenges within our lifetime, but it’s how we recognise and rise to those challenges that makes the difference. We should start to ask ourselves the questions - how can I look after myself better?”

There are many small changes that you can make to your lifestyle to improve your mental wellbeing. By doing so, it will help you deal with and manage difficult times in the future.

Over time, it can also reduce your risk of physical health problems.

Here are several changes that you may wish to consider when taking steps to improve your mental health and wellbeing:

- Eat a balanced diet – try to reframe from too much sugar or caffeine.

- Try to get 8hrs of sleep per night.

- Participate in regular exercise.

- Connect with others.

- Try to get off farm and do something just for you.

- Practise mindfulness techniques – simple breathing exercises.

- Make yourself a priority.

Rural Support understands that farmers navigate lots of external influences such as debt, increasing paperwork, disease, farm inspections, market volatility as well as family dynamics; and therefore struggle to make their mental health a priority.

To help address this, Rural Support provides a listening and signposting service for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland through its free confidential support line.

They also provide various programmes, mentoring and counselling support to help with farming challenges, financial concerns and personal issues such as bereavement and farm succession.