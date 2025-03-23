Rural Support welcomes prominent agricultural figures to its Board of Trustees

Rural Support, the ‘Farm Support Charity for Northern Ireland’, have recently appointed four new Trustees – Gill Gallagher, Lauren Vance, Gerry Doran and Damien Tumetly – who are joining seven other key figures in the agricultural community on their Board of Trustees bringing its total number to 11.

Commenting on this exciting occasion, chairperson of Rural Support, Derek Lough, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gill, Lauren, Damien and Gerry to our Board of Trustees.

“All four are prominent figures within the agricultural community, bringing with them an abundance of knowledge and expertise to the charity. Their passion and commitment to the farming community is commendable and their enthusiasm and support will help drive the charity forward as we press ahead with our future plans and goals in support of farmers and farm family’s business and personal wellbeing across Northern Ireland.”

Who are the new Trustees?

Gill Gallagher – is the CEO of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Ltd and has a background in both agriculture and environmental policy.

Lauren Vance – is a social worker as well as a member of Trillick YFCU. Lauren is also the chairperson of the Wellbeing and Development Committee within the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

Damien Tumelty – has always been a farmer, studying at Greenmount Agricultural College and spending 20 years farming pigs before taking charge of Castlescreen Farm in Co Down, which has been in the family for 4 generations.

Gerry Doran – is a county Antrim native and is a full-time farmer. Gerry is also the Co Antrim representative on the Ulster Farmers’ Union Board of which he has been a member for many years.

CEO of Rural Support, Kevin Doherty, commented: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to those who have stepped down from our board, their dedication and commitment to the charity has been phenomenal and they have been a great support to me during my inaugural year as CEO.

“Thank you for your kind words and unwavering guidance during your time with us, it has not gone unnoticed. I would also like to take this opportunity to remember our esteemed former board member, Jennifer Hawkes, who sadly passed away recently.

“Jennifer was a great friend and supporter of Rural Support; her warm personality and consideration for others always shone through which, alongside her sound judgement and wealth of knowledge, provided a constant guide for Rural Support.

“I would also like to welcome our new trustees to the charity, and I look forward to working with them as together we can make a positive impact on the farming community across Northern Ireland.”

Rural Support was established in 2002 due to the Foot and Mouth epidemic which was having a severe impact on farmers and on the rural community’s mental health and wellbeing.

With over 20 years’ experience working alongside the agricultural sector, Rural Support is dedicated to helping the farming community across Northern Ireland in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing. The newly formed Board of Trustees cements this ethos and are united in their vision of a healthier, stronger, more resilient farming community across the province. Rural Support continues to help farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland who are facing financial pressures, physical and mental health concerns as well as tackling isolation and loneliness.

If you have concerns in relation to your farm business or personal wellbeing, please visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk or call their freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678, open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm.