Rural villages receive £110,000 funding boost to explore regeneration projects

A key element of the scheme is to identify old buildings that could be brought back into use for the benefit of the community. Historic properties in this round of funding include a former national school dating back to the 1840s, a workhouse which once housed 500 people before closing in 1916 and a fort dating back more than 400 years.

As part of the Village Catalyst Programme seven viability grants, totalling £60,000, have been allocated to projects in Co Antrim – Bushmills; Co Tyrone – Caledon, Fintona and Donaghmore; Co Londonderry – Culmore; Co Down – Cloughey and Co Armagh - Kilmore.

A further £50,000 in development grants – stage 2 in the process - has been awarded to initiatives in Clogher (Co Tyrone), Hilltown (Co Down) and Ballinderry Upper (Co Antrim).

Bushmills National School.

Plans for community use by the 10 successful applicants include delivering mental health support for young people, a hub for community groups, affordable housing, a youth club, tourist facilities, training space, counselling services and childcare provision.

The programme is an innovative partnership between Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), The Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) and The Housing Executive.

Funding is open to charities, social enterprise and other not for profit groups in rural villages with a population under 5,000. To be eligible the building must be listed or within a conservation area.

Three stages of funding have been open to applications over the last year – viability grants of up to £10,000, project development grants of up to £20,000 and delivery grants of up to £200,000. While budgets for the coming year have not yet been established, applications for delivery grants would be welcome.