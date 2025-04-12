Rural women come together for ‘Singing for Fun’ programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is official – singing is good for you! The positive benefits of singing are well known with research indicating it is a great way to boost mood and reduce anxiety.

Lung function is also improved and singing regularly in a group is a sociable and uplifting activity. Most importantly, singing it is fun, something we all need more of in our lives!

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust recognises the benefits of singing and has helped to set up a number of choirs over the years, including the very successful Farmers Choir NI.

Its latest project is aimed at women in Mid Ulster, where 70% of the population live in rural areas. The ‘Singing for Fun’ programme offers an opportunity to connect with other like-minded women through the joy of singing.

The ‘Singing for Fun’ programme offers an opportunity to connect with other like-minded women through the joy of singing. (Pic: Freelance)

Around 25 rural women meet regularly in Moneymore Recreation Centre, led by experienced facilitator Karen Diamond.

She said: “It has been a really enjoyable experience working with the group and the engagement and feedback from everyone has been extremely positive. A pilot like this illustrates how the arts and in particular singing can really make a major contribution to improving our wellbeing and connection with others.”

Recently, the group was delighted to welcome Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh, who dropped in with the ladies as they practised for their up and coming first performance.

Jennifer said: “We are fully committed to improving rural health and wellbeing, and social initiatives like this are a great example of this commitment in action.

“I was very impressed by the energy and enthusiasm in the room, and it was clear just how much enjoyment everyone was getting out of it. We all left with smiles on our faces and I think this shows the genuine power of music and song, and how they can be used to enhance our wellbeing and bring people together.”

Yvonne Carson, the Northern Trust’s Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, said: “Choirs are a great way for anyone who enjoys singing to get away from busy working lifestyles for a while. For many, it is a different way of socialising, encouraging camaraderie and new friendships.

“Singing for Fun is a new pilot project for us but our participants love it and say it lifts their spirits. After each session there is a cup of tea and a sweet treat which gives everyone the opportunity to chat and connect with other.

“These kind of social connections are vital for our wellbeing, and taking part in a project like Singing for Fun is a way to meet new people, develop friendships and try something different.”