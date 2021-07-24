Safety is the key consideration for families

But when you work on a farm there are potential dangers at every turn for young people and the health and safety of everyone, either visiting or living there must be a key consideration at all times.

Farming is a dangerous industry and according to a survey by the Farm Safety Partnership there are, on average, 2,400 farm workers injured badly enough to require medical treatment each year in Northern Ireland On average there are six fatal incidents on local farms each year.

During the summer months with children on their school holidays and more people often on the farm, the potential for accidents can be even greater.

The Farm Safety Partnership held its annual Farm Safety Week from July 19-23, but the message is worth repeating.

The attraction of riding in tractors and being present when heavy agricultural machinery is in use is ever-present for most children from the farming community, but small children should not be in tractors or around machinery when they are in operation.

One of the most appealing farm vehicles for young people is the quad bike but again these must only be operated by a fully licenced and insured person.

Most of Northern Ireland’s 25,000 farms have a farmhouse with a busy yard. Anyone operating machinery or driving tractors must be aware of the potential for children to be in the yard especially during the holidays.

If possible, it is best to have an enclosed area where children can play safely away from the dangers of machinery and livestock.

As Northern Ireland continues to enjoy a spell of beautiful weather it is timely to mention the dangers of swimming in lakes or disused quarries which may be on farmland.

It can be very tempting to cool off with a swim but when you don’t know what lurks beneath the water it is not worth taking the chance. Toxic algae, and jagged rocks all present a significant risk to swimmers.

However, one of the biggest dangers of swimming in a quarry is the temperature of the water. As most quarries are extremely deep, the water will be very cold, even on the hottest days and this could cause swimmers to go into shock when they jump in.

As the sun continues to shine bright, farmers need to be aware of the dangers this poses to their skin. With most farm workers putting in long shifts during the summer months, they will be exposed to the sun for extended periods, therefore it is vital that they protect their skin with sunscreen.

No-one wants to take away from the genuine fun and excitement young people experience through life on the farm, but health and safety must be at the front of everyone’s minds as we strive to reduce the number of farm accidents to zero.

