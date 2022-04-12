Saintfield company announces new partnership with Multihog

Servicing airports, municipalities and contractors, Multihog has a range of global customers and chose to partner with Donite Plastics to work on their newly refreshed MX and MXC stage five machines, due to the company’s experience and expertise in the agri-tech sector.

“The products that we manufacture for Multihog are very closely aligned to the parts we supply to our customers in the agri-tech sector and it’s our knowledge of this sector that has stood our partnership with Multihog in such good stead,” explained Donite Plastics’ Sales Manager, Michael Barton.

“Our team worked closely with Multihog’s engineers during the design, prototype and testing phases which helped to introduce the new machines into the marketplace within a rapid turnaround time.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donite Plastics’ Sales Manager, Michael Barton, is pictured alongside one of Multihog’s newly remodelled machines. Donite Plastics worked alongside the Dundalk based company to provide them with thermoformed panels for their newly remodelled MX and MXC machines.

Previously, the machines’ panels were made of Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) however as part of the new design, Multihog made the move towards thermoformed products, commonly known as vacuum forming, due to the number of advantages presented by the process.

“Thermoformed products come with a wealth of benefits,” Michael continued. “Donite Plastics has been manufacturing thermoformed products for around 20 years and there are a few reasons why we believe so highly in this process.

“Firstly, thermoformed products are strong, robust and can stand the test of time which can save our customers a lot of money in the long run.

“Thermoformed products also give our customers complete design freedom. You can form incredibly detailed shapes, logos and text with a variety of colours and finishes, all to suit a company’s specific branding.

“In terms of sustainability, thermoformed products are also lightweight which leads to decreased fuel consumption making machines less expensive to run for our customers and less harmful to the planet. During a time when more and more companies are becoming environmentally conscious, thermoformed products are a fantastic sustainable solution.”

Sam Hampshire, R&D Manager at Multihog added: “We were delighted to work alongside the innovative and talented team at Donite Plastics for our remodelled MX and MXC machines.

“We strive to provide the best quality products for our customers and to partner with a manufacturing company that also shares this ethos ensured that we not only have great products, but we had support from an excellent team as well.

“We are confident that the MX and MXC machines will meet, and indeed exceed our customers’ needs and requirements.”