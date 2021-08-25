Saintfield Horse Show is blessed with fine weather and good entries
The 2021 Saintfield Horse Show held on Saturday, 14th August and hosted by George Stewart of Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Lisburn, was blessed with beautiful weather, huge entries and the perfect venue.
The horse boxes and lorries just kept rolling in.
Within one hour George Stewart’s massive yard that is so big you could land Concord in was absolutely full. George then opened his field which overlooks the entire showgrounds and within a short time it was full.
The atmosphere was fabulous and the craic and laughter with people who hadn’t seen each other for such a long time was wonderful.
The live country music and singing from Gerard Dornan (Country Harmony) rang out adding further to the atmosphere.
The working hunter course was built by David McClurg, one of the country’s top Working Hunter course designers, It was built on a superb sand and rubber all weather surface.
The three grass arenas for the Show Horses and show ponies were like cricket pitches and the perfect size to host the best show hunters in the country.
Show director Joan Cunningham said: “We were lucky enough to have the very best judges in the whole of Ireland judging for us.
“I am delighted beyond words for the massive support we have received. All proceeds raised will go to our Ugandan Project. Last year we provided a bore hole in Pius Kulama’s village in Uganda giving the community fresh clean water and now we’re going to continue to improve their standard of life.”
Joan added: “ My sincere thanks go to George Stewart for kindly hosting the show on his magnificent premises.
“A very big thank you to all our sponsors, Stewarts and every person who helped in any way to make the show a magnificent success. See you all next year.”