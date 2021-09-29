Saintfield Show make cheque presentation

Saintfield Horse Show director Joan Cunningham and the Saintfield Horse Show team presented a cheque for £4,600 at the Temple Golf Club last Thursday evening. The money raised will go towards the Ugandan Project. From left, Derek Spencer, Robin Patterson, Elma Newberry, Mandy Price, Vi Patterson, Angela Cartright, Pius Kulama, Joan Cunningham and Iona McCreery

The money was raised at the annual Saintfield Horse Show which was held at George Stewart’s Danescroft Equestrian Centre on Saturday, 14th August.

Last year money raised from the Saintfield Horse Show and Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride provided a bore hole in Pius Kulama’s village in Uganda giving the community fresh clean water.

Joan Cunningham said: “Now we’re committed to continue making a massive difference by providing a maize milling machine which will enable the farmers to process their crops, for food and this will also cut out the middleman, thus allowing for their incomes to increase sustainably.”

The 2021 Saintfield Christmas Charity Santa Ride will take place on Saturday, 4th December. For more details contact Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 or email [email protected] or click on the website at www.saintfieldhorseshow.com