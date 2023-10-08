Sale season continues for members of Northern Ireland Dorset Club
Omagh show and sale held on Friday 11th August in Beatties Pedigree Centre and Swatragh show and sale held on Friday 25th August in Swatragh Livestock Mart saw a combined turnout of 253 Dorsets on offer to buyers.
In its seventh year now, Omagh show and sale, kindly sponsored by Top Flock was yet again strongly supported by both breeders and buyers eager to avail of the quality on offer. Overseeing the task of judging was Cathy Holmes, Carnlea Flock, Maghera, her pick of the day going to lot 26 from William and Karen Carson, Downkillybegs with ‘Downkillybegs F93’.
Winner of the ram lamb class, this lamb showed bundles of character and correctness backed up with breeding, sired by Coltrim Benny out of Downkillybegs D789 he caught the eye of N Moore selling for 400gns.
Reserve champion and best opposite sex to champion went to lot 85 from Caroline McKeown, Ashvale Flock with her ewe lamb class winner ‘Ashvale F851’. Sired by Ballyhamage Del Pierro out of Glenbrae Z26 this stylish young February born lamb sold for 400gns to fellow breeder Elaine Gilmour.
Omagh Show and Sale results
Ram lamb: 1st W&K Carson, 2nd G&S Miller, 3rd T Wright, 4th C McKeown, 5th S&S Lyons, 6th T Wright.
Shearling ram: 1st T Wright, 2nd R Cousins.
Ewe lamb: 1st C McKeown, 2nd A&C Kennedy, 3rd C McKeown, 4th A&C Kennedy, 5th M Hamilton, 6th M Hamilton.
Shearling ewe: 1st C Mckeown, 2nd B&J Moorhead, 3rd M Hamilton, 4th B&J Moorhead, 5th M Hamilton, 6th A Dodd.
Champion: W&K Carson.
Reserve Champion: C McKeown.
Omagh sale leading prices:
T Wright 450gns to M Warnock, C McKeown 400gns to E Gilmour, W&K Carson 400gns to N Moore, T Wright 400gns to D Waide, C McKeown 400gns to I Hamilton, B&J Moorhead 2x 400gns to D Stevenson.
Although still a relatively new venture for the NI Dorset Club, Swatragh show and sale, kindly sponsored by Strabane Mills is thriving in its second year with an impressive 120 entries, following on from last year’s flyer.
Samuel Caldwell of the Ballymaconnelly flock was judge of choice for the event offering plenty of experience to place the strong turnout of sheep in the show.
Coming out on top was lot 42 from James and Craig Robson, Ballyhamage Flock with their first-place ewe lamb ‘Ballyhamage F668’. This Ballymaconnelly Eddie daughter out of Downkillybegs A087 displayed power and style, attracting a flurry of bids and the top price of 1250gns selling to new breeder Raymond Scott.
Reserve champion was awarded to lot 15 from Caroline McKeown with ram lamb class winner ‘Ashvale Freestyle’. Sired by Mainevalley Casanova out of Greenhill C9 this strong, well bodied lamb sold for 850gns to William McCracken.
Swatragh show results
Ram lamb: 1st C.McKeown, 2nd T Wright, 3rd G & S Miller, 4th R & D Lynd, 5th T McConaghie.
Senior ram: 1st J&A Johnston.
Ewe lamb class: 1st J&C Robson, 2nd C Mckeown, 3rd C McKeown, 4th C&C Holmes, 5th G&S Miller.
Shearling ewe class: 1st C McKeown, 2nd C Johnston, 3rd B & J Moorhead, 4th A Dodd, 5th C Johnston.
Swatragh show and sale leading prices
J&C Robson 1250gns to R Scott, C McKeown 950gns to L Weir, C McKeown 850gns to W McCracken, T Wright 450gns to G Mcfetridge, T Wright 350gns to C Collins, C Johnston 350gns to A Beck
The club would like to extend its thanks to Beatties Pedigree Centre and Swatragh Livestock Market for their excellent service, as well as sponsors Top Flock and Strabane Mills for the continued support and breeders and buyers who are all playing an integral role in driving the breed forward.
As autumn draws in and the days begin to shorten, members are busy working their way through autumn lambing alongside preparation for the closing sale of the 2023 season.
The 34th autumn show and sale sponsored by Danske Bank will take place on Monday 9th October 2023 in Ballymena Livestock Mart which will be the final sale of the year.
Judge for the event will be Matthew Hall of the Ballycraig Flock. Known for its quality of stock, reflected by the strong trade over the last 34 years, this sale offers prospective purchasers with an excellent opportunity not to be missed.