September traditionally sees the start of another year of breeding sales and the members of Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders, who have been breeding Lanark type blackface sheep for many years, have demonstrated their continuing belief in this type of blackface by once again presenting somewhere in the region of 1,400 quality females for their annual sale in Hilltown on Wednesday 20th September.

Over the years, this sale has deservedly gained a reputation as one of the leading female blackface sales of the Lanark blackface type anywhere in Northern Ireland as well a place to buy quality mule ewe lambs.

This reputation is reflected by the number of buyers who return year after year to the sale, happy with their previous purchases and keen to get their hands on more quality stock.

A selection of mule ewe lambs ready for the sale.

The hill areas such as the Mournes and Slieve Croob produce a reservoir of quality blackface females, which are drafted to marginal or lowland farms either as ewe lambs, shearling ewes or four or five year old ewes, where they are bred pure or crossed with various breeds, particularly the Bluefaced Leicester to produce the much sought after Mule ewe.

Stock coming from these granite based harsh environments have proved over the years their ability to do an excellent job for the buyers irrespective of where in the country they end up.

Brexit and the Windsor Framework have had a significant effect on the importation of sheep into Northern Ireland and now more than ever this sale represents an excellent opportunity to purchase quality Blackface females and be able to bring them home with you on the day with all the advantages ensuing and without all the haulage and extra veterinary bills not to mention the possible hassle which go along with the importation of sheep.

The sale will be available to view and bid on Marteye.

A selection of Blackface aged ewes ready for the sale.

Open the Marteye app and the sale will be available under the heading for Hilltown Mart. Buyers please contact John at the mart on 077 08488722 to register.

The sale will start at 7pm sharp with mule ewe lambs followed immediately by blackface shearling ewes, blackface ewe lambs and blackface aged ewes.

The message again this year is get there early, especially if you want to get your hands on top quality females many of which are coming straight off hill grazing in the week before the sale with all the advantages that follow on from such a system.

This is one of the top blackface female sales of the year and definitely one not to be missed if you are looking for hardy stock which will go forward and thrive irrespective of where they end up in the country.

Catalogues will be available to download from the Castlewellan Blackface website and Facebook page from Thursday 14th September.

For further information see the sale advert for contact numbers.