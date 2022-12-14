Saintfield's Main Street was turned into a massive sea of red.

Crowds of well wishers lined the Main Street to welcome Santa Claus and all his followers.

Advertisement

Live music rang out throughout the town from the fabulous Hugo Duncan, Box Car Brian and Gerard Dornan. The craic was mighty from Hugo.

Joan Cunningham, ride organiser, welcomes Norman Boyle who led the ride with her this year in the absence of Albert Lowry who had led with her for the previous 15 years

Santa alighted from his carriage at the Christmas Tree to the screams of delight from the children.Joan Cunningham, ride organiser, said: “I was totally lost for words and overwhelmed by the terrific support of the Santas and the crowds of people who came to welcome us.

“Thank you all so very much. Special thanks to the PSNI, the media and every person who helped in any way to make the day such a wonderful success and God willing we'll see you all next Christmas Saturday 2nd December 2023.

Advertisement

“All proceeds will be going to Kulama Uganda Village Project. I wish you all a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.”

Seamus Rodgers on Tilly at the Santa ride

Advertisement

Pius Kulama with his son Jireh and Santa Claus

Jack Carlisle on his pony Sunshine Sally with parents Grace and Graeme Carlisle

Advertisement

Don’t we all look beautiful, participants during the charity Santa ride

Michael Drake, artist Leo Casement, Joan Cunningham, ride organiser and Becca and Elisa Davidson enjoying the mulled wine and mince pie reception at the Saintfield Christmas charity ride

Advertisement

Emma Scott gives Jirah Kulama a ride on her pony Bobby

Councillor Terry Andrews, Joan Cunningham, organiser, Karen Patterson and Councillor Robert Burgess at the mulled wine and mince pie reception

Advertisement

Santa himself arrives at the Christmas tree

Saintfield Main Street during the charity Santa ride

Advertisement

Hugo Duncan keeps the crowds laughing at the Santa

Claire and Tilly Jones from Crossgar with Santa Claus himself

Advertisement

Santa Claus arriving in Saintfield