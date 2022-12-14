Santa comes to town, that is Saintfield town for charity event
Well it certainly was a lot like Christmas recently in Saintfield when the main man himself Santa Claus arrived in style in his horse drawn carriage followed by a multitude of Santas on horseback.
Saintfield's Main Street was turned into a massive sea of red.
Crowds of well wishers lined the Main Street to welcome Santa Claus and all his followers.
Live music rang out throughout the town from the fabulous Hugo Duncan, Box Car Brian and Gerard Dornan. The craic was mighty from Hugo.
Santa alighted from his carriage at the Christmas Tree to the screams of delight from the children.Joan Cunningham, ride organiser, said: “I was totally lost for words and overwhelmed by the terrific support of the Santas and the crowds of people who came to welcome us.
“Thank you all so very much. Special thanks to the PSNI, the media and every person who helped in any way to make the day such a wonderful success and God willing we'll see you all next Christmas Saturday 2nd December 2023.
“All proceeds will be going to Kulama Uganda Village Project. I wish you all a very happy Christmas and peaceful New Year.”
