Saturday Lunchtimes Live in the Park at Portstewart

Cool Hand String Band will be appearing at one of the Saturday lunchtime gigs.

FLOWERFIELD Arts Centre, Portstewart, invites residents and visitors to the North Coast this summer to experience the joy of live outdoor music with ‘Saturday Lunchtimes Live in the Park’.

The free series of outdoor concerts set against the stunning backdrop of Flowerfield Park takes place on Saturdays throughout July and August (with the exception of July).

The park will come alive with an exciting mix of musical styles – from soulful folk to soaring opera – creating the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing afternoon. Bring a picnic, soak up the atmosphere, and enjoy top-class performances in a laid-back and family-friendly setting.

Opening the summer of music is Lisa Dawson (Saturday, July 5), a singer and pianist from Islandmagee, who blends classical and traditional styles to create a crossover sound, reminiscent of Enya and Loreena McKennitt.

Get ready for toe-tapping tunes and infectious energy as Cool Hand String Band bring their fresh, modern twist on bluegrass to the park on July 19 – a high-spirited mix of driving banjo, rich vocals, and fiddle flair that’s sure to delight music lovers!

Flowerfield Arts Centre is delighted to once again be a Red Sails Festival Partner and as part of their programming are welcoming Northern Ireland Opera back to Flowerfield Park on Saturday, July 26.

Known for their commitment to enriching Northern Ireland culture through transformative opera experiences, this performance promises to captivate and inspire.

Visit the Flowerfield website for further information on their Red Sails events and workshops this summer.

Singer Megan Paul and pianist Andrew Robinson will take to the stage on August 2. Megan and Andrew have had the pleasure of collaborating together at a number of events and festivals, including Dalfest, and will bring a blend of songs from artists such as Eva Cassidy.

Hailing from Portrush, acoustic duo Natalia Morelli and Ciara Butcher will perform on Saturday, August 9. With almost 10 years’ experience playing live together regularly, they perform a range of songs from soul to folk in their own particular stripped back style. Following on from their brilliant performance at Flowerfield as part of Atlantic Sessions last year, Polar Bolero will play live on Saturday, August 16.

The Londonderry based alternative folk band are known for their rich blend of folk, jazz, and Irish traditional music. Usually performing as a six-piece, this special acoustic set will highlight the band’s raw musicality, intricate harmonies, and evocative songwriting. Closing this year’s summer sessions, North Coast Trad will bring traditional Irish music to Flowerfield Park on August 23, featuring the talents of Sorcha Meehan on fiddle, Martin Meehan on flute, and Steven Iveson on guitar.

Their performance showcases the rich heritage and virtuosity of Irish music, making the perfect summer finale!

Each Saturday Lunchtime Live in the Park promises an afternoon of music, culture, and relaxation. Please note no seating is provided so please bring a blanket, or camp chairs, and join us to experience the magic of live music in the gorgeous Flowerfield Park.

All performances take place from noon to 1pm. Admission is free, making it the perfect family-friendly activity for a summer weekend.

Information on Saturday Lunchtimes Live in the Park, as well as the full Summer Arts Guide programme of events and workshops at Flowerfield Arts Centre, is available at Flowerfield.org or by calling 028 7083 1400.