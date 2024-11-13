Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Savills Ireland is delighted to announce the successful sale of Belle Isle Estate, breathtaking and historic property situated on the banks of Lough Erne, County Fermanagh.

The estate was recently sold to the Crawford family, represented by Ross Sweeney of O’Connor Kennedy Turtle, who will take on the stewardship of Belle Isle.

This unique estate, set within 448 acres of natural beauty, includes a 17th-century Grade B+ listed castle, 17 additional cottages and apartments, and expansive manicured gardens, offering a rare combination of historical heritage and lifestyle amenities.

This acquisition heralds a new chapter for the estate, which has a rich history dating back to the 15th century and has been home to some of Ireland’s notable figures, including the MacManus clan, who penned the Annals of Ulster, and Elizabethan soldier Paul Gore.

Belle Isle Estate. (Pic: Savills)

The property has since been expanded and meticulously maintained, with each successive owner adding to its grandeur and legacy.

Under the Duke of Abercorn’s stewardship following his acquisition of the estate in 1991, an extensive renovation and conversion plan was launched. This began with the flagship project in 1992 on the Hamilton Wing, followed by the Coach House renovation in 1995 and the conversion of the Victorian farmyard in 1997. In 2004, Belle Isle School of Cookery was established, becoming Northern Ireland’s first dedicated culinary school. In 2017, a further programme of castle refurbishment was overseen by Lord Nicholas Hamilton, whose leadership helped the estate achieve the prestigious accolade of Small Wedding Venue of the Year 2024 at the All-Ireland Hotel Awards, a testament to Belle Isle’s enduring appeal.

Belle Isle Castle, standing majestically at the heart of the estate, is a 15,524-square-foot residence overlooking Upper Lough Erne.

Known for its distinguished architecture and luxurious interiors, the castle features the Abercorn and Hamilton Wings, designed for grand entertaining and providing exceptional accommodations. Since 2006, the castle has operated as a licensed wedding and events venue, capable of hosting up to 200 guests, thus blending historical charm with modern functionality.

Belle Isle Estate. (Pic: Savills)

The estate’s additional offerings include over six miles of private waterfront along Lough Erne and four exclusive islands. Its maintained infrastructure supports diversified income streams, from event hosting to holiday rentals, making Belle Isle both a beautiful residence and a sound investment.

James Butler, Director, Savills Country Agency, shared his perspective: “With such a diverse range of assets in a renowned setting, Belle Isle Estate represents an extraordinary opportunity for its new owners.

“While we conducted viewings with parties based in the USA, Asia, Europe, and the UK, the sale provides a locally based family, as new custodians, with the chance to further enrich the estate’s historic legacy.”

Neal Morrison, Director, Savills Northern Ireland, added: “It is rare to find a property that combines such heritage, scale, and natural beauty.

Belle Isle Estate. (Pic: Savills)

“The Belle Isle Estate is an irreplaceable asset that will allow the Crawford family to preserve a piece of Northern Ireland’s history while contributing to its future.”

The sellers were represented by Neal Morrison and James Butler of Savills, Raymond Duddy of Davidson McDonnell, and Glenn Breen of Shean Dickson Merrick.