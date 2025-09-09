Savills launches prime farmland for sale at Craigbrack Road, Eglinton

Extending to approximately 122 acres (49 hectares), the land is divided into two blocks by a public road and enjoys an elevated setting with panoramic views across Lough Foyle and the north coast.

Lot 1 – Land at Craigbrack Road North: About 36 acres of arable land

Lot 2 – Land at Craigbrack Road South: About 84 acres of arable land

The land is currently in temporary grass leys, with a recent cropping history including winter wheat, spring barley and potatoes. Free-draining and fertile soils, combined with excellent accessibility and multiple access points, make the property well-suited to a wide range of arable and livestock farming enterprises.

The property is located less than one mile from the historic village of Eglinton and just seven miles from the city of Derry/Londonderry, providing convenient access to local services, markets, and infrastructure. City of Derry Airport is situated only two miles away, while Foyle Port, approximately 10 miles distant, plays a key role in the regional agri-economy.

Commenting on the sale, Savills said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a significant block of productive farmland in a highly accessible and scenic location. With its scale, quality and versatility, the land will appeal to a wide range of purchasers seeking either arable or livestock farming opportunities.”

The land is offered for sale by private treaty, either in lots or as a whole.

