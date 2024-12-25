Saving the Turtle Dove: How farmers and volunteers are helping the bird of the Christmas song

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Across the UK, hundreds of farmers, landowners and volunteers have been working with Operation Turtle Dove to provide more and better nesting and feeding habitat across southern and eastern England for the benefit of the much-loved migratory bird.

The project is celebrating another record year of effort since establishing in 2012, with 442 farms and land holdings - the highest number of landowners to date - now working together with conservationists to deliver suitable conditions for Turtle Doves to successfully breed and fledge more chicks.

By using science-led conservation efforts, Operation Turtle Dove aims to improve the future of this much-loved migratory species that spends winter in West African countries such as Senegal and Mali, before migrating back to our shores for spring and summer to breed.

Operation Turtle Dove is a partnership between the RSPB, Natural England, Pensthorpe Conservation Trust and Fair to Nature, and has provided over twenty tonnes of specialist Turtle Dove seed to farmers and land managers across 425 sites this year.

Turtle dove Streptopelia turtur, adult feeding on ground, Lincolnshire

The project also works to create feeding areas, maintain dense scrub and hedgerows for nesting sites, provide ponds for drinking, and supplying seed as a vital food source – all trialled and identified as the most beneficial ways to support Turtle Doves. These conservation tools, as a tested formula for success, have been implemented to improve the fortunes of these iconic summer visitors.

Despite not being in the UK over winter, Turtle Doves are still a recognisable bird to the UK public at this time of year thanks to their feature in the festive 12 days of Christmas song. To ensure the UK landscape is “Turtle Dove Ready” for when the birds return to our shores in spring, a team of dedicated advisers from the RSPB and Nature Friendly Farming Network have been working to advise farmers, landowners and volunteers across Turtle Dove stronghold areas.

Mike Shurmer, Head of Species for RSPB England, said: “The combined efforts of the landowners and communities we work with to help save the Turtle Dove is truly heartening.

“The record number of dedicated farmers and volunteers involved ensures we can continue to support the UK population of this iconic species, and we see more and more of these heroes rewarded with the purring song of the Turtle Dove returning to their land as a result of the great work they have done.”

Turtle dove Streptopelia turtur, adult perched in hawthorn bush, Bedfordshire

These efforts are important now more than ever with an estimated 2,100 breeding territories remaining in the UK as recorded in the 2021 National Turtle Dove survey.

However, there is significant hope for these birds following the 25% increase in Turtle Doves across Western Europe – equivalent to 400,000 breeding pairs – an incredible result after just the first two years of the hunting moratorium being in place in France, Spain and Portugal.

With the moratorium now having been in place for four years, there is real prospect of an increase in Turtle Dove numbers returning to our shores over the next few years.

By working with a record number of farmers, landowners, communities and volunteers to secure vital habitat for these migratory birds, the Operation Turtle Dove project continues to play a crucial role in the bird’s future.

OTD meeting spotting a Turtle Dove. Image taken at the Operation Turtle Dove Comms Site Meeting, Farm near Feltwell, Norfolk, June 2023

Rick Bayne, Senior Project Manager for Operation Turtle Dove said: “The combined efforts of farmers and volunteers with Operation Turtle Dove advisors in the UK, alongside the hunting moratorium, demonstrate how two combined conservation approaches can support a threatened species.

“It’s amazing to hear about birds returning to breed in parts of southern and eastern England after the hard work and dedication of so many land managers and communities, and we look forward to welcoming them back to the UK once more in spring.”

These efforts support more than just Turtle Doves however, with other farmland bird species benefitting from habitat creation.

By maintaining hedgerows and planting flower-rich areas, a whole host of other rare UK wildlife in these areas, such as Grey Partridge, Nightingale and Yellowhammer, can be supported through Turtle Dove-friendly habitat too.

Turtle dove Streptopelia turtur, adult foraging in farmland, Kent

With farmland birds having severely declined in numbers by about 67% since 1970, efforts like these are vital to help threatened UK populations of farmland wildlife, the RSPB argues.

In order to continue to help reverse declines in farmland nature however, government support for farmers must be bolstered, using agri-environment schemes to fairly reward farmers for their delivery of habitat creation and other nature-friendly farming methods.

This will be crucial if we are to continue to turn the tide for species such as the Turtle Dove, according to the nature conservation charity.

Mike continued: “Through our science-led approach we have developed and are implementing the evidence-based measures that Turtle Doves need to thrive in the UK.

“Improved government agri-environment schemes remain a crucial part of this puzzle; supporting nature-friendly farmers who manage their land for this special bird and other farmland wildlife.

“There is real optimism that effective conservation at scale across the Turtle Dove’s migratory route, combined with our efforts in the UK, will soon see a positive impact for Turtle Doves in the UK.

A farmer spreading Turtle Dove supplement feed, Broughton Hall Farm, Suffolk

“The future now looks a lot brighter for these special birds, and we hope to see the results of the dedicated efforts of farmers, landowners and volunteers when we carry out the next national Turtle Dove survey.”