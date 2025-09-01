SBTi greenhouse gas emissions’ targets officially approved for leading potato processer

Leading Irish potato processor, Wilson’s Country, has confirmed that its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been officially approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

These reductions have been classified as being consistent with limiting global warming to plus 1.5 °C: the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process.

The emissions reductions targets agreed for Wilson’s Country cover the period 2019 through to 2030.

SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

Wilson's Country and McCulla (Transport) Ltd have partnered to reduce the carbon footprint of the potato processing businesses. Potato deliveries are now made by using McCulla's fleet of biomethane-powered lorries. This partnership promotes sustainable logistics in the agri-food sector, with McCulla generating the renewable biomethane fuel at its own anaerobic digestion plant. (Photo: Philip Magowan)

Significantly, Wilson’s Country has already taken significant steps to de-carbonise our operations:

These include a 68% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions between 2019 and 2024 through energy efficiency, operational innovation, and a complete transition to 100% renewable electricity.

The development of a £2 million anaerobic digestion plant is allowing for the conversion of potato waste into clean energy, which is now supplying over half of Wilson’s electricity: preventing more than 1,500 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

In tandem with these initiatives, the introduction of bio-methane-powered logistics partnership with McCulla Ireland, has specifically reduced annual greenhouse gas emission levels at Wilson’s Country by 403,000 kg of CO₂. This is equivalent to the carbon absorption of more than 18,300 mature trees.

This approval comes at a decisive moment for the planet. The latest climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) — described by the United Nations as “code red for humanity” — shows it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, but only through rapid and deep emission cuts. The next five years are critical to halving global emissions before 2030 and achieving net-zero before 2050.

Wilson’s Country managing director, Lewis Cunningham, commented: “Climate change is the defining challenge of our time.

“Approving these targets is not just a milestone for Wilson’s Country: it is a commitment to act now, decisively and transparently, in line with climate science.”

He added: “We urge our peers, suppliers, and customers to also set ambitious 1.5 °C-aligned targets and join us in working towards a net-zero future.”

By aligning with the SBTi’s 1.5 °C pathway, Wilson’s Country is ensuring our de-carbonisation strategy meets the urgency and scale required by science:

The targets validated against SBTi criteria ensure they are science-based, measurable, and independently verified. They commit participating businesses to halve emissions before 2030: reaching net-zero before 2050.

The targets also focus on deep value-chain emission cuts first with any additional climate action undertaken as a complement: not a substitute.

Wilson’s Country is Ireland’s leading potato brand, processing 800 tonne of potatoes per week.

The company supplies fresh and prepared potato products to retail, foodservice, and manufacturing. We are committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability across every part of our supply chain.

