Scarecrows ‘protest’ outside Parliament as MPs debate supermarkets’ treatment of farmers in House of Commons

Dozens of scarecrows will ‘protest’ outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of a pivotal parliamentary debate by MPs to better protect British farmers from unfair treatment by supermarkets and their buyers.

The 49 scarecrows standing outside Parliament represent the 49% of fruit and vegetable farmers who say it’s likely they will go out of business in the next 12 months, with many blaming supermarkets and their buyers as a leading threat to their livelihoods, according to research by organic veg box company, Riverford.

The scarecrows, a familiar symbol of the British farming landscape, stand amidst British-grown produce and are also faceless to represent the anonymity of the farmers behind the statistics – most of whom are too afraid to speak out against supermarkets for fear of reprisals.

Over 110,000 people have signed Riverford’s #GetFairAboutFarming petition, which is pressing the government to overhaul the Grocery Supply Code of Practice [GSCOP], as 69% of fruit and veg farmers say tougher regulations are needed to redress the imbalance of power.

A view of 49 scarecrows outside the Houses of Parliament as part of Riverford's ‘Get Fair About Farming’ campaign, calling for the Government to force the leading supermarkets to adopt fairer principles for British farmers. (Picture: David Parry/PA Wire)

Ahead of the 4.30pm parliamentary debate today, Riverford and its supporters are calling for enforceable regulations that ensure supermarkets adhere to fair purchasing agreements, including honouring agreed quantities, prices and payment schedules.

Current government policies in place to protect farmers from supermarket buying behaviour fail to provide adequate support for farmers and are rarely enforced, says Riverford.

It urges the government to change the laws to better protect farmers by requiring retailers to:

- buy what they agreed to buy

Guy Singh-Watson, Riverford founder, in front of 49 scarecrows outside the Houses of Parliament as part of their campaign ‘Get Fair About Farming’ calling for the Government to force the leading supermarkets to adopt fairer principles for British farmers. (Picture: David Parry/PA Wire)

- pay what they agreed to pay

- pay on time, without exception

Riverford’s research also revealed over half (54%) of horticultural farmers believe farming sits on the bottom of the government’s list of priorities. This is the major concern for British farmers and sits above fears around future government support (28%) and crops failing due to weather extremes (29%).

Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford Organic, said: “British agriculture is on its knees the livelihoods of our farmers are being laid to waste. Our 49 scarecrows outside Parliament illustrate the 49% of farmers on the brink of leaving our industry, and I hope this hammers home to those in power the sheer scale of the problem and the urgent need for change.

Guy Singh-Watson, Riverford founder, in front of 49 scarecrows outside the Houses of Parliament as part of their campaign 'Get Fair About Farming' calling for the Government to force the leading supermarkets to adopt fairer principles for British farmers. (Picture: David Parry/PA Wire)

“The current laws in place to protect farmers against the too often unfair and abusive behaviour of supermarkets and their suppliers are woefully inadequate. Without fairer treatment for farmers, the reality is the destruction of British farming along with the landscape, wildlife and rural communities it once supported.

“The silence from the ‘Big Six’ supermarkets amid the noise of the #GetFairAboutFarming campaign truly speaks volumes on how much they value the farmers who keep their shelves stocked and pockets lined all year round. For farmers, the clock is ticking. We urge the Government to take action now to safeguard the future of British agriculture.”

William White, Sustainable Farming Campaign Coordinator at Sustain, added: “Riverford’s scarecrow protest sends a stark message: only strong regulation from the Government can ensure farmers get a fair deal for the food they produce.”