Schmallenberg alert
Post-mortem analysis is also confirming that a number of these animals had been infected by the Schmallenberg virus. At a very fundamental level, this development creates an enhanced animal welfare risk for the farmers involved.
However, the Irish government is now concerned that an enhanced Schmallenberg challenge could lead to the introduction of some restrictions on beef and lamb exports.
The disease is spread by a tick-borne virus.
In NI, cattle herd owners are required to report any abortions or stillbirths to DAERA.
A spokesperson for DAERA veterinary service said: “Carcasses and malformed foetuses can be submitted and tested by AFBI and an accurate diagnosis reached. We also encourage good bio-security practices are followed, including the single use of needles and good disinfection procedures when dealing with products of afterbirth.”
Schmallenberg is only one of several current viruses with the potential to cause such clinical signs, another being Bluetongue virus.
DAERA would advise farmers to report any suspect cases to their practising veterinary surgeons. The last detection of Schmallenberg virus in NI was in late February 2019, after relatively high number of cases throughout 2018.
Meanwhile, the National Sheep Association (NSA) is confirming a spike in Schmallenberg cases across the UK at the present time. This matter was raised during recent NSA lambing webinars.NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker Stocker, commented: “It is extremely concerning to hear of proven, and assumed, cases of this virus. These are from naive animals that were bitten by infected midges back in the autumn during their early stages of pregnancy NSA would urge all working with sheep and cattle at these times to be vigilant to the signs of SBV and to contact their vets should they suspect the presence of any cases on their farms.”