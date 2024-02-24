Schmallenberg alert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Post-mortem analysis is also confirming that a number of these animals had been infected by the Schmallenberg virus. At a very fundamental level, this development creates an enhanced animal welfare risk for the farmers involved.

However, the Irish government is now concerned that an enhanced Schmallenberg challenge could lead to the introduction of some restrictions on beef and lamb exports.

The disease is spread by a tick-borne virus.

Schmallenberg is only one of several current viruses with the potential to cause such clinical signs, another being Bluetongue virus. (Pic: stock image)

In NI, cattle herd owners are required to report any abortions or stillbirths to DAERA.

A spokesperson for DAERA veterinary service said: “Carcasses and malformed foetuses can be submitted and tested by AFBI and an accurate diagnosis reached. We also encourage good bio-security practices are followed, including the single use of needles and good disinfection procedures when dealing with products of afterbirth.”

Schmallenberg is only one of several current viruses with the potential to cause such clinical signs, another being Bluetongue virus.

DAERA would advise farmers to report any suspect cases to their practising veterinary surgeons. The last detection of Schmallenberg virus in NI was in late February 2019, after relatively high number of cases throughout 2018.

