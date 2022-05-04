School pupils help to plant new native woodland thanks to special collaboration

RJ Woodland Services director, Ross Jamieson, invited members of the school’s Eco Club to help with the project, under DAERA’s Forest Expansion Scheme.

RJ Woodland Services are one of the largest forestry management companies in Northern Ireland.

The native woodland project encompassed 3.41ha with a mix of Native Oak, Birch, Scots Pine, Hazel, Rowan, Alder and Thorn.

Pupils thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Ross feels strongly about the importance of engaging young people in environmental issues.

The collaboration with Sperrin Integrated College demonstrates to pupils that environmental actions can be enjoyable, social and rewarding.

It also teaches responsibility, generates a sense of community and empowers students with the belief that they can have a positive impact on the planet.

Sperrin Integrated College commented that the pupils benefited greatly from being able to participate in this opportunity.

Eco Club members planted a mixture of native trees.

The pupils enjoyed applying their skills and demonstrating their knowledge outside of the classroom.

Not only did this opportunity allow the pupils to see geography in action, it gave them an insight into a possible future career.

The pupils enjoyed every minute of this opportunity and will never forget what they learnt whilst planting.

They voiced how helpful it was to their learning, and have already asked if it would be possible to do it again - all signs of a fantastic and engaging learning opportunity!

Almost all woodlands in Northern Ireland are planted with some form of grant assistance.

The Forest Service encourages the creation of new woodlands and the management of existing woodlands by providing grant aid towards the cost of the work.

The current target of 900ha per year has never been met, with only a third of the target planted each year.

Grants are available for up to 100 per cent of establishment costs, combined with other incentives including annual payments.

Grants are available for both commercial and native woodland.

The benefits delivered through these schemes include the production of timber and wood for processing and marketing, including material for renewable energy systems; improved biodiversity; improved water quality and public amenity value.

Another huge benefit is increased carbon capture and reduced amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.