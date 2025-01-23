Schools to close due to Storm Éowyn

By Joanne Knox
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close tomorrow (Friday 24 January 2025).

The Met Office has issued a red weather alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday until 2pm and is warning of “very dangerous conditions” and “widespread disruption”.

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff. Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Related topics:SchoolsNorthern IrelandStorm ÉowynMet OfficePaul GivanEducation Authority
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice