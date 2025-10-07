Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb shine at Anuga 2025

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) proudly recognised three outstanding importers and retailers of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb during an awards lunch at Anuga 2025, held from 4 to 8 October at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

The event, one of the world’s largest food and beverage trade shows, celebrated partnerships that champion Scotland’s premium red meat.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon, presented the awards alongside Kate Rowell, Chair of QMS, and Sarah Millar, Chief Executive of QMS. Together, they celebrated the unwavering dedication of G&B Yerseke BV, Selecta S.P.A., and EFEOGLU Meat GmbH.

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, said: “These awards recognise the commitment of our partners who help us strengthen the presence of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb around the world. Anuga provides a vital platform to build relationships and highlight the excellence of Scottish red meat on a truly global stage.”

From left to right Mr Hüseyin Zeren (EFEOGLU Meat GmbH), Ms Nelline Goedegebure (G&B Yerseke BV, Netherlands), Mr Bahri Bürü (EFEOGLU Meat GmbH) and Mr Guido Bruzzo (Selecta S.P.A.)

Throughout Anuga 2025, QMS is showcasing the exceptional taste, sustainability, and heritage of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork at its flagship stand. Visitors can learn about Scotland’s world-leading quality assurance schemes, sample Scotch Beef, Lamb and Specially Selected Pork prepared by our award-winning chefs and engage with QMS experts. The event provides a crucial opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing partners and forge new connections with international buyers.

Among the three winners was G&B Yerseke BV, a leading Dutch wholesaler of fish and meat, working closely with partners such as ABP Perth to bring high-quality Scotch Beef to their customers.

Ms. Nelline Goedegebure, director of G&B Yerseke BV, Netherlands said: “Receiving this award is a great honour for us. G&B has always strived to deliver the highest quality products to our customers, and Scotch Beef has become a cornerstone of our offering.

“Last month, we showcased the best of Scotch Beef at a Scottish-themed lunch for over 100 people, including some from high-end restaurants in the Netherlands, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. We are proud to represent Scotland’s exceptional red meat and look forward to continuing this partnership with ABP and our Scottish suppliers.”

Sarah Millar, chief executive of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), speaking at the awards

Also recognised was Selecta S.P.A., working in partnership with Dunbia. Selecta is the direct link between the best food producers and catering professionals, providing high-quality raw materials including meat, seafood, cheese, cured meats, and more.

They source Scotch Beef and Aberdeen Angus Scotch Beef from Dunbia, and actively promote these products through masterclasses, events, and training sessions across Italy – underlining their commitment to Scottish quality.

Mr Guido Bruzzo, owner of Selecta S.P.A., said: “Receiving this award is a privilege and reflects the trust we place in our Scottish partners. Scotch Beef is a symbol of quality and authenticity, values that resonate deeply with our company and our customers. Through our masterclasses and events, we are proud to showcase Scotch Beef to chefs and catering professionals across Italy, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this successful partnership with Dunbia and QMS.”

EFEOGLU Meat GmbH, based in Cologne, Germany, was also honoured with a recognition award. EFEOGLU Meat GmbH works closely with Scotbeef and has been selling Scotch Lamb from Vivers Scotlamb for over 10 years, helping to build a strong reputation for quality and authenticity among their customers.

Kate Rowell, chair of Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), speaking at the awards

Founded by managing director Bahri Bürü, the company has strong family roots in butchery dating back to the 1970s in Turkey. After moving to Cologne, Bahri and his brother Huseyin opened their first supermarket in 2012, expanding rapidly to eight supermarkets by 2017 before establishing their wholesale business in 2018. Today, they supply mainly Arabic and Turkish supermarkets and wholesalers, delivering across Germany from Bremen to Frankfurt.

Mr Bahri Bürü, managing director of EFEOGLU Meat GmbH, said: “This award is very meaningful for us as Scotch Lamb has been part of our business for over a decade. Our customers value its quality and consistency, and it has helped us grow strong and trusted relationships across Germany. We are proud to represent Scottish produce in partnership with Scotbeef and look forward to continuing to share its quality with our customers.”

For more information on QMS’s activities at Anuga 2025, visit www.qmscotland.co.uk and follow @qmscotland on social.