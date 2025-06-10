Scotch on show at Food for Thought – QMS champions butchers and young chefs at RHS 2025

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is proud to sponsor the Food for Thought Theatre at this year’s Royal Highland Show, taking place from Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 June 2025.

This exciting programme puts a spotlight on rising stars in food and butchery, while celebrating the people and produce that make Scotland’s food industry so unique.

In partnership with Native Hebridean Salmon, the Food for Thought Theatre – located inside the Food Hall – brings together talented butchers and chefs from across the country for four days of live cooking, skills demonstrations, and conversations about food, careers, and the importance of local sourcing.

Throughout the event, members of QMS’s Scotch Butchers Club and Scotch Beef Club will take to the stage.

The Scotch Butchers Club brings together independent butchers committed to sourcing Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork that’s traceable, local, and quality assured.

The Scotch Beef Club, meanwhile, represents leading restaurant and hospitality establishments that proudly serve Scotch Beef – a premium product from trusted Scottish farms.

Gordon Newlands, QMS brands development manager, said: “This is about showcasing the future of our food industry – the young talent, the hard-earned skills, and the quality products Scotland is famous for. Food for Thought is all about connection – connecting people to where their food comes from and shining a light on the incredible skills of our butchers and chefs.

“These are real ambassadors for the Scotch brands, and their energy and passion is infectious. We’re proud to support the next generation through events like this and bring consumers closer to the people behind the produce.”

Programme Highlights

Thursday 19 June 11.00am – Marc Ingram (The Smiddy Butchery), 2023 Butchery Apprentice of the Year 2.30pm – Grady Reid (Tarragon by Graham Mitchell), aspiring chef with a deep passion for Scottish produce

Friday 20 June 10.30am – Derek Johnstone, Ready, Steady, Food For Thought Cook challenge featuring Scotch Beef and Hebridean Salmon. See the MasterChef: The Professionals 2008 champion in action. 12.00pm – Andy Macdonald (Presly Butchers), showcasing Scotch cuts with technical skill 2.00pm – Andrew Smail (Archerfield Restaurant), Scotch Lamb Winner 2023

Saturday 21 June 11.00am – Hayley Glenn (The Butcher, The Baker), an inspiring career in butchery 2.30pm – Oliver Redgwell-Welch (Entier Ltd), current Scottish Young Chef of the Year

Sunday 22 June 11.00am – Sean Graham (Pearson Hepburn), Butcher Wars Champion and industry mentor 2.00pm – Ellia Faulds (The Globe Inn), adventurous young chef passionate about hospitality

Whether you’re curious about careers, passionate about produce, or simply looking for some culinary inspiration – the Food for Thought Theatre is not to be missed.

Follow @qmscotland on social media for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content throughout the show.