Scotland’s red meat exports climb to a record £164 million as QMS heads to Anuga 2025

Exports of Scotland’s red meat and offal reached a record £164 million in the year from August 2024 to July 2025, according to the latest Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) annual export survey.

This represents a 19% increase in value compared to the previous year, with volumes also up by 4%.

EU countries continued to dominate overseas sales, accounting for 98% of total export revenues, with more than 99% of beef and lamb export earnings coming from EU markets.

The EU also represented 85% of fifth-quarter product sales, demonstrating its critical importance to maintaining carcase balance.

France, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Belgium were the top five markets by value, reflecting continued strong demand for Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb across mainland Europe. In total, Scottish exporters supplied beef to 18 countries, lamb to seven countries, and fifth-quarter products to 19 countries during the period.

Exports played a growing role in processor performance, with beef exports equivalent to 10% of abattoir output and lamb exports reaching 35% of abattoir output – a significant increase compared to previous years.

Iain Macdonald, QMS market intelligence manager, said: “These results highlight how Scottish exporters are successfully capitalising on strong demand in key European markets, where supply constraints continue to support higher-value trade.

“Despite the ongoing challenges of operating outside the EU single market, our processors are competing effectively, building valuable long-term partnerships and securing outlets for a diverse range of products that underpin carcase balance.”

As these record-breaking results are announced, QMS is preparing to showcase Scotland’s red meat excellence at Anuga 2025 in Cologne, Germany (4–8 October), the world’s leading food and beverage trade fair.

Following the outstanding success of Anuga 2023 – which generated £22.9 million in new export business opportunities – Anuga 2025 is set to provide another vital platform for Scotland’s exporters. Over 170,000 trade visitors from nearly 200 countries are expected to attend, offering opportunities to strengthen existing partnerships and open new markets for Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork. Visitors will also enjoy innovative recipe samples prepared by award-winning chefs.

Tom Gibson, director of business development at Quality Meat Scotland, said: “These results highlight the resilience of our red meat sector and the continued strength of our relationships with European importers.

“Anuga is one of the biggest events in the international food and drink calendar, and it gives us the chance to position Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork at the very top end of the global marketplace. Our previous success at Anuga showed the huge potential this event has to drive growth – and in 2025 we’ll be working hard to build on that momentum, strengthen trust with buyers, and demonstrate why Scotland is the choice for premium red meat.”

Keep up with QMS activities at Anuga 2025 by following on social media @qmscotland. For more information on Anuga, visit: www.anuga.com.