Scottish Corncrake project reaches milestone thanks to farmer efforts

A pioneering project in Scotland is celebrating a 2,000 hectare milestone for the benefit of Corncrakes, a rare and elusive bird that is threatened across the UK.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helping to build a brighter future for the special bird, the Corncrake Calling project has been bringing together farmers and crofters, local communities and conservationists in an effort to reverse the species’ decline.

Led by RSPB Scotland and supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the four-year Corncrake Calling project has delivered essential conservation work to help Corncrakes and other wildlife, while bolstering the unique culture of rural Scottish communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once widespread across the UK, Corncrake populations have fallen dramatically. As a red listed species, in Scotland they are now found only on some islands and parts of the north-west coast, while Rathlin Island is the last known breeding area for Corncrake in Northern Ireland. While changes in farming methods over time have meant that much of their UK-wide breeding habitat has been lost, farmers, crofters and landowners are now working alongside conservationists as part of the Corncrake Calling project to help make a difference for the species.

Corncrake, Crex crex, captive breeding. Moritz, Germany (Dieter Wendt) May 2001 RSPB

Working with these farmers, crofters and landowners, the project has been creating and restoring Corncrake friendly habitat and adopting farming practices which benefit the bird. These include providing areas of tall vegetation and adopting suitable mowing schedules to give young birds the best chance of fledging.

While their conservation status remains precarious, Corncrake Calling has delivered huge wins for the rare species. Over 2,000 hectares of habitat have been created across the Hebridean Islands alone as part of agreements with farmers and landowners, and thousands of people have engaged with the project through education, events and volunteering.

As Tara Proud, Corncrake Calling project manager, reflects: “Corncrake Calling has made significant strides to help protected Corncrakes in Scotland. The project has been an amazing example of how conservationists, farmers, crofters and communities working together can deliver fantastic results for wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The successes we’ve celebrated shows the importance of collaboration if we are going to reverse wildlife declines. We know nature is in crisis in Scotland and urgent action is needed to protect and restore wildlife. Working together through projects like this can help ensure we are able to enjoy and celebrate incredible species like Corncrakes for generations to come.”

A pioneering project in Scotland is celebrating a 2,000 hectare milestone for the benefit of Corncrakes, a rare and elusive bird that is threatened across the UK

What’s more, this year has marked the 10th anniversary of the return of Corncrakes to Rathlin Island, the last known breeding area in Northern Ireland, as a result of further dedicated habitat management by RSPB staff, volunteers, and local farmers .

As Katie-jo Luxton, the RSPB’s director of conservation, said: “The return of this now rare red listed species to Rathlin and parts of Scotland each year to breed is a testament to the dedication and passion of the communities, farmers, volunteers and the RSPB in their collective efforts to secure a future for the Corncrake.

The delivery of targeted Corncrake friendly habitat and land management really does yield results, and now, more than ever, our farmers need the guarantee of support from the governments of the UK to continue to deliver for wildlife, climate and long-term food security so that species like Corncrake can thrive once more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corncrakes are incredibly secretive small brown birds and are close relatives to Moorhens and Coots. Though they spend the winter months in Congo in Central Africa, they migrate back to a few places across Northern Ireland and Scotland’s islands and mainland to breed each Spring. As the depicted in the film “The Outrun”, released this year starring Saoirse Ronan, ongoing conservation efforts by the RSPB and local communities, including farmers, crofters and landowners, hope to turn around the fortunes of this elusive bird.

Corncrake, Crex crex. Oronsay RSPB reserve, Argyll. Scotland. May 2006.

As Fiona MacLeod, crofter, added: “Corncrake Calling was a great success for the corncrakes on our land. They returned and successfully bred each year. The programme offered excellent practical advice and it’s a privilege to protect this species in line with my forebears.”