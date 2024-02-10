Scottish Woodlands join UFU

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish Woodland is a leading forestry management company with a long tradition of serving forest owners and investors across the UK.

Their history can be traced back over 75 years.

Commenting, UFU corporate sales executive, Craig Scott, said: “It is a very positive development to have Sottish Woodlands on board as a UFU corporate member.

Pictured is Brian Malcomson, Scottish Woodlands, with Craig Scott, UFU. (Pic: UFU)

“They offer a range of services from forest management, utilities, landscaping and investment.

“Through this new corporate membership, our farmers will be able to reach out to Scottish Woodlands and avail of their expertise in this area.”

Brian Malcomson, Scottish Woodlands, commented: “We are delighted to become a corporate member of the UFU.

“We have the experience and technical skills to assist UFU members to enhance environmental and carbon sustainability.

“We look forward to engaging with UFU members going forward and are more than happy to answer any questions they may have about our services, developing our partnership with the farming community in the process.”

Originally established as a woodland owner’s cooperative, Scottish Woodland’s history can be traced back over 75 years.

The company has grown and developed significantly to become a major player in the British forestry and timber industry, delivering over 1,000,000 tonnes of timber per annum to UK timber processors, managing over 200,000ha of forest properties and planting more than 25 per cent of private sector new woodland expansion. The business is largely employee owned, and this encourages a dedication and commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and customer focus.