Scourge of TB must be tackled – Lockhart

​The Upper Bann MP commented: “The positive rate for TB in badgers tested has jumped from 16 per cent in 2021 to 27 per cent for 2022.

“That is a significant rise, and whilst it will not be a surprise to farmers, it will cause significant concern that the disease continues to spread and pose increased dangers to cattle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are all too aware of the devastating impact of TB on local farms.

DUP EFRA spokesperson, Carla Lockhart, has said the increased prevalence of TB in badgers is further evidence that action must be taken to reduce the disease and to protect cattle across Northern Ireland.

“Entire herds wiped out, with decades of work in terms of genetics ended with the cull of a herd and a brutal end to a lifetime of work.

“You simply cannot compensate for the impact this deadly disease has on farm families.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Lockhart continued: “This sharp increase in TB rate shows the urgency in addressing the source of the spread of TB within wildlife.

“Whilst Agriculture Minister, my colleague Edwin Poots MLA, decided upon a limited badger cull, we need to be continually assessing the best approach to reducing the spread of TB. All options need to be on the table.

“Our local farming community lives in dread of TB striking their herd.

“We need to take notice of these statistics and see action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If we do not, the prevalence will only increase, and along with that the devastation on farms will increase too,” Ms Lockhart concluded.

Last month, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs invited expressions of interest from companies in relation to a possible badger cull in Northern Ireland in the latest move to tackle Bovine Tuberculosis (bTB), which it says is one of the most challenging issues currently facing the department and the cattle industry.

The announcement invited companies to confirm their interest and ability to deliver the badger intervention element of the strategy.