SDTNI partners with Cancer Focus NI for Autumn Conference 2025

The Society of Dairy Technology Northern Ireland (SDTNI) has announced Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as its charity partner for this year’s NI Autumn Conference, taking place on Wednesday 12th November 2025 at CAFRE Loughry Campus.

The conference, themed “Future-Proofing the Dairy Supply Chain”, will bring together leading voices from across the dairy sector to explore innovation, sustainability, and collaboration — from farm to factory to consumer.

In a new initiative for 2025, the SDTNI will waive delegate fees and instead encourage voluntary donations in support of Cancer Focus NI’s vital work across local communities, including their recently opened Regional Therapeutic Support Centre in Enniskillen.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gary Andrews, Chair of SDT Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Cancer Focus NI this year. Their work touches so many lives, particularly in rural communities across Northern Ireland. By removing the delegate fee and encouraging voluntary donations, we hope to make the conference more accessible while supporting a fantastic cause.”

Gary Andrews, Chair of the Society of Dairy Technology Northern Ireland, and Krystal Corrigan from Cancer Focus NI raise a glass of milk to celebrate their partnership ahead of the SDTNI Autumn Conference 2025.

The NI Autumn Conference 2025 features an impressive speaker line-up, including:

- Prof Mark Fenelon, Teagasc – Innovation in Dairy Science

- Sam Wilkinson, Siemens Digital Industries – Digital Transformation in Food & Beverage

- Becki Reay, Kite Consulting – Optimising Efficiency at Farm Level

- Kevin Maher, Dairy Sustainability Ireland – ESG, Compliance and Commercial Opportunities in Dairy

- Industry Panel Discussion – Collaboration and future-focused solutions across the dairy chain