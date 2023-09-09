Seaforde Working Vintage Club Annual Rally and Rural Celebration Day 2023
Their venue is, as last year, within Seaforde Estate and they gratefully acknowledge the cooperation and permission from the Forde family and messers Noel and Richard Kane.
Access is from the Demesne Road at the former gate lodge and, as usual, they aim to commence at 11am.
This year the club has chosen to support Diabetes at the Ulster Hospital.
Currently there are about 112,000 people in Northern Ireland suffering from this condition – and this figure is rising annually.
A club spokesperson commented: “We are raffling a Ferguson TED 20 tractor with potato planter for this cause.
“Tickets cost £10 and currently sales are going well. This tractor will, of course, be there on the day and if you have not already got your ticket – or tickets – then you will have your chance on rally day.
“Like many other illnesses, this condition is no respecter of ages as we have discovered. The draw for this tractor will take place at our Christmas Road Run in December.
“This tractor was donated to the club by our chairman, David Martin, and we thank him sincerely for this gesture.”
The theme this year is the Ferguson TE20 in all its derivations and, of course, the various attachments that were produced for it.
“We know there are numerous followers of this marque locally and we hope there will be a large turnout in this section,” the spokesperson continued.
“A special attraction on the day will be the rebuilding of a grey Fergie by members of The Top Link Club.
“Naturally we encourage all types of vintage and classic agricultural machines and machinery, as well as classic cars.
“We welcome stall holders of various themes and crafts, in particular those who have anything that can tie in with our rural theme.
“At this stage we have gathered our oats for the threshing demonstration and in nice condition despite the season.”
Also on the day there will be children’s entertainment including a bouncy castle, face painting, sweetie hunt and these are all free.
Depending on soil conditions on the day, the club hopes to have ploughing for tractors with two score ploughs only, in the designated area and not on the headrigs.
On the day they have arranged for live entertainment provided by up-and-coming country star, Katie McParland.
“We hope that the weather will be fine on the 16th and that everyone will enjoy the day and support our charity. All we ask is that you cooperate with instructions in the interests of safety,” they added.