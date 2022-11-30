Heifers topped at £1900 for a 700kg Charolais (271.00).

Fat cows sold to £1260 for a 715kg Belgian Blue (176.00).

Advertisement

Dropped calves topped at £290 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £255 Hereford heifer.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £910 for a 325kg Belgian Blue male (277.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £890 for a 390kg Charolais (228.00).

Advertisement

Steers

A full ring side of buyers ensured a brisk demand for all sizes of steers saw prices top at £1920 790kg Charolais (243.00) presented by P O’Neill, £1900 745kg Limousin (255.00); V Patterson £1780 605kg Limousin (294.00), £1760 630kg Limousin (279.00), £1710 605kg Limousin (283.00), £1710 635kg Limousin (269.00), £1370 515kg Limousin (266.00); J Connolly £1620 665kg Sim (244.00); T Brown £1620 605kg Limousin (268.00), £1460 595kg Limousin (245.00), £1340 580kg Belgian Blue (231.00); C Henry £1530 645kg Limousin (237.00); J Henry £1490 640kg Limousin (233.00) and W Abraham £1360 575kg Charolais (237.00), £1300 495kg Charolais (263.00), £1100 465kg Charolais (237.00).

Advertisement

Heifers

Heifer prices peaked at £1900 for a 700kg Charolais (271.00) presented by V Patterson, £1580 595kg Charolais (266.00), £1570 630kg Limousin (249.00); P O’Neill £1770 650kg Limousin (272.00); G Burnside £1410 540kg Par (261.00), £1290 515kg Par (251.00), £1200 520kg Par (231.00); D Busby £1360 535kg Belgian Blue (254.00), £1130 480kg Belgian Blue (235.00); W Abraham £1330 580kg Aberdeen Angus (229.00); Hillview Farms £1280 535kg Limousin (239.00), £1210 505kg Charolais (240.00), £1120 465kg Daq (241.00); D Kirk £1170 505kg Aberdeen Angus (232.00)9; J Kelly £1160 490kg Charolais (237.00); W J Parkes £1140 480kg Charolais (238.00); R McKernan £1130 470kg Charolais (240.00); D Nelson £1110 460kg Limousin (241.00); S Mallon £1040 445kg Charolais (234.00) and O Barker £1000 430kg Limousin (233.00).

Advertisement

Fat cows sold to £1260 715kg Belgian Blue (176.00) presented by D Busby; C Maxwell £1160 670kg Limousin (173.00) and T Breslin £950 640kg Limousin (148.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement

Dropped Calves sold to £290 Belgian Blue bull presented by A Blaney; J Ewing £235 x 2 Limousin bulls; D and D Graydon £220 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls and C Weir £200 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £255 Hereford presented by A Beattie; R and A Burns £230 Belgian Blue heifer, £225 Belgian Blue heifer, £210 Belgian Blue heifer; J Ewing £190 x 2 Limousin heifers and W Sloan £175 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Advertisement

Weanlings

Weanling prices remain steady to peak at £910 330kg Belgian Blue steer (276.00) presented by N McKiver, £900 330kg Belgian Blue (272.00), £800 320kg Belgian Blue (250.00), £780 300kg Belgian Blue (262.00), £740 290kg Belgian Blue (255.00); C Maxwell £900 340kg Limousin (265.00); D and D Graydon £800 315kg Limousin (254.00); M Givan £740 260kg Limousin (281.00), £600 160kg Limousin (380.00), £580 225kg Hereford (256.00), £560 225kg Limousin (250.00); J Emerson £680 250kg Limousin (271.00), £590 220kg Limousin (270.00) and R McKernan £550 190kg Limousin (288.00).

Advertisement