Seasonal tractor run to the seaside for Air Ambulance NI
This festive season, people are all too aware of the increased need for the Air Ambulance to attend emergency situations.
It costs on average £7,000 to launch the helicopter each time and they need ongoing funding support.
So, Bryansford Church of Ireland are hosting their annual tractor and truck run this Saturday with registration at 1pm in aid of the charity.
The run leaves the church at 2pm turning left onto the Hilltown Road and down through Bryansford village to the Cup and Saucer.
Vehicles will the turn right onto the Castlewellan road and head to Newcastle.
Drivers will make their way down Newcastle main street, turning right onto the Bryansford Road and back up to the church.
Everyone is most welcome to go along and support this event.
The fee for drivers is £10 and includes a burger and drink, while the cost for passengers is £5.
Let’s all bring a little Christmas sparkle and head out to cheer along the route for this very worthy cause.
For further information, please contact Adam Parker on 0747 0295 448.