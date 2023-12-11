Dust down your tractors and trucks this Saturday (16 December) for the Bryansford church tractor run in aid of the Air Ambulance NI charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This festive season, people are all too aware of the increased need for the Air Ambulance to attend emergency situations.

It costs on average £7,000 to launch the helicopter each time and they need ongoing funding support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, Bryansford Church of Ireland are hosting their annual tractor and truck run this Saturday with registration at 1pm in aid of the charity.

Dust down your tractors and trucks this Saturday. (Pic: Bryansford Church of Ireland)

The run leaves the church at 2pm turning left onto the Hilltown Road and down through Bryansford village to the Cup and Saucer.

Vehicles will the turn right onto the Castlewellan road and head to Newcastle.

Drivers will make their way down Newcastle main street, turning right onto the Bryansford Road and back up to the church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone is most welcome to go along and support this event.

The fee for drivers is £10 and includes a burger and drink, while the cost for passengers is £5.

Let’s all bring a little Christmas sparkle and head out to cheer along the route for this very worthy cause.