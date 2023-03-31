Ms Lockhart commented: “Certain sections of our agriculture and horticulture sectors are heavily dependent on sourcing labour through the seasonal worker route. It is, therefore, vital that the system is fit for purpose, and that this means of securing vital labour at key times is straight forward.”

The Upper Bann MP said it has been brought to her attention that “some issues have arisen” in relation to this scheme for a number of local companies, “casting doubt over the supply of labour as we approach key times for harvesting and collecting produce”.

“This is largely based around how asylum and application for asylum, as well as the war in the Ukraine and how those who have fled are factored into the scheme and its KPIs,” she continued.

Carla Lockhart MP said the seasonal worker route must be simplified.

“We need this issue clarified and the system to be agile enough to respond to new factors. This has been raised this week in correspondence to the Minister of State for Immigration, Robert Jenrick, and I will be pushing to find solutions.

“These industries are vital components of our successful agri-food and horticulture industries and as such we must ensure the labour needed is available,” Ms Lockhart concluded.

