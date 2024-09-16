Second and final Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market takes place next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday 28 September will see the popular Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market return to the village.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council this autumn edition of the popular artisan market will set up in the picturesque setting of The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort from 10am to-3pm.

After such a busy July market, the demand has been high to trade at this month’s market. This means marketgoers can expect a fantastic array of local produce, street food, art, crafts and more.

Artisan producers and street food traders planned to attend the upcoming Royal Hillsborough Farmers market include both ‘old favourites’ and some new faces. We are delighted to have Round House Bakery join us again alongside Tom & Ollie, Ballydown Milk, Rosie McNeill Cakes, Pot Hill Apiary, The Gardener’s Kitchen, The Grey Lady and The Flavoursymth.

Stephanie Martin, Ballydown Milk with Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee and Rosie McNeill, Rosie McNeill Cakes

As the market falls at peak harvest time there will be a vibrant and abundant offering of an array of fresh, seasonal locally grown produce. The produce available during harvest season is often more nutrient-rich and flavoursome so it is definitely worth planning to stock up on your visit.

The market will also include a select gathering of specialist non-food traders – from gorgeous lip balms and butters from Plumpy Balms to Royal Hillsborough grown herbaceous perennial plants from Potters Hill Plants. Lisburn textile designer and illustration artist Amber Jordan Design will also be introduced to the autumn Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market.

Entry is free and there is parking onsite with provision for accessible parking.

For more information on traders and a full programme of events visit visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X/Twitter.