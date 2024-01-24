Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This follows on from a successful event held at Greenmount Campus earlier this month, where over 150 farmers visited the CAFRE Dairy Centre.

This event provided practical workshops and demonstrations focusing on the precise application of slurry to minimize environmental risks when applying slurry in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmers and agricultural contractors who would like the opportunity to hear how to maximise nutrient efficiency from slurries and learn about the latest slurry management innovations can attend the second open day at Banbridge.