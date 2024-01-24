Second CAFRE Slurry Management Open Day at Banbridge
The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will be hosting a second Slurry Management Open Day at the farm of Ian McClelland, 64 Moss Road, Banbridge, BT32 3NZ, at 11am on Tuesday 30 January.
This follows on from a successful event held at Greenmount Campus earlier this month, where over 150 farmers visited the CAFRE Dairy Centre.
This event provided practical workshops and demonstrations focusing on the precise application of slurry to minimize environmental risks when applying slurry in the coming weeks.
Farmers and agricultural contractors who would like the opportunity to hear how to maximise nutrient efficiency from slurries and learn about the latest slurry management innovations can attend the second open day at Banbridge.
To book a place, please go to www.cafre.ac.uk/events