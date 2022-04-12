Second series of BBC’s The Fast and the Farmer-ish confirmed - Teams of three from NI wanted, here’s how to apply

If you think you can retain the title for Northern Ireland, by following in the footsteps of County Fermanagh’s Bogmen, you need to apply before 27 May.

Hosted by YouTube farming sensation, Tom Pemberton, tractor drivers and their machines are pushed to the limit in spectacular challenges designed to test skill, nerve, creativity and teamwork.

In teams of three, young farmers and their tractors go head-to-head in a series of regional heats hoping to represent their nation in the semi-finals.

Image: BBC/The Fast and the Farmer-ish

But only the very best will make it into the grand final and experience the thrill of being within a gear change of becoming The Fast and The Farmer-ish champions.

Northern Ireland saw off stiff competition from England in the final of the first series, which was filmed in County Antrim.

Tom Pemberton, commented: “I have absolutely loved being a part of this brilliant and original new series for BBC Three, and meeting other young people across the UK that are as passionate about farming as I am has been amazing.

“After a cracking response to series one I am so excited we get to do it all again soon - bring on the madness!”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, added: “We are delighted to announce that The Fast And The Farmer-ish will be back for another series of high-octane tractor antics.

“The current series has been a real hit with audiences and gave our local farmers in Northern Ireland ultimate bragging rights having lifted the trophy on their home turf.

“I know we can look forward to more of the same competition and craic among the nations farmers in the next series!”

If you’re mad about your tractor, from Northern Ireland, Scotland, England or Wales, and think you have what it takes to beat the competition, then apply now by emailing [email protected]

The Fast and the Farmer-ish is produced for the BBC by Alleycats TV.

Filming and transmission details of the second series will be announced in due course.