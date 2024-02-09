News you can trust since 1963
Second week of New Year Dressage League held at Knockagh View

Knockagh View held the second week of their New Year Dressage League last weekend.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:49 GMT
Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the second week of the league. Well done to all competitors who rode in the blustery conditions.

Thank you for everyone’s patience when there was a timing glitch in arena two.

Thank you to the judges Lucy Adams and Martina McKinley, scribes Jenny Barrow and Charlotte Welsh, photographer Ellie Johnston and, of course, Scott in the cafe who had the stove roaring to keep everyone nice and cosy.

Junior prelim winner Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Junior prelim winner Lucy Rooney and Donegreagh Rosanna. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
Everyone at Knockagh View hopes to see you all again on Sunday 3 March, and let’s hope the weather is a little kinder.

Entries are open on their App.

Results

Intro B Junior:

Debbie Burns and Baloo on their way to 2nd place in Novice 27. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Debbie Burns and Baloo on their way to 2nd place in Novice 27. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
1st Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m).

Intro B Senior:

1st Myah McLean, Billy (g);

2nd Rachael Murray, Hawk (g);

Senior prelim winners Myah McLean and Milo. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Senior prelim winners Myah McLean and Milo. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
3rd Josie Knox, Percy (g);

4th Emma McCahon, Ralph (g).

Prelim 2 Junior:

1st Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m);

Janie Cairns & Charlie won both the elementary and medium classes at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Janie Cairns & Charlie won both the elementary and medium classes at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
2nd Annie Davis, Rupert (g);

3rd Niamh McNaughton, Derry Cross (m).

Prelim 2 Senior:

1st Myah McLean, Milo (g);

2nd Victoria Laverty, Millennium Indi (m);

3rd Kristen Kleinman, Guest (g);

Lauren Ritchie & Wellview Lenny finished 4th in senior prelim at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)Lauren Ritchie & Wellview Lenny finished 4th in senior prelim at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)
4th Lauren Ritchie, Wellview Lenny (g);

5th Mya Morrison, Olive (m);

6th Kelly Kidd Lola - A Prophets Tale (m).

Prelim 13:

1st Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp (m);

2nd Joan Gibson, Megan (m);

3rd Caryn Walker, Ellie (m);

4th Allison Matthews, Ellie-Mae (m);

5th Kristen Kleinman, Guest (g);

6th Jenny McLaren, Twiggy (m).

Novice 27:

1st Sarah Sproule, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp (m);

2nd Debbie Burns, Baloo (g);

3rd Joanne Cairns, Ronnie (g).

Novice 37a:

1st Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g);

2nd Kat Butler-Ward, Stylebender (g).

Elementary 43:

1st Janie Cairns, Charlie (g);

2nd Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g).

Medium 69:

1st Janie Cairns, Charlie (g).

PC Preliminary qualifier:

1st Ruby Robinson, Scooby (g).

PC Novice Qualifier:

1st Rosey Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown (g);

2nd Rosey Herron, Twentypark Emperess (m).

