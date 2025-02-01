Sector-wide support to tackle cancer care inequalities in rural communities

Photograph shows from L to R: Anton Morgan-Thorne (Macmillan Communities Manager), Mike Nesbitt (Health Minister), Caitriona Crawford (FCN National Manager, Northern Ireland), Dr Jude McCann (FCN Chief Executive Officer), Andrew Muir (Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs). (Pic: Simon Graham)

Ministers and stakeholders from across Northern Ireland have committed to greater collaboration to help to address cancer care inequalities in farming and rural communities.

They were attending a reception event at Stormont on Tuesday 28 January, organised by The Farming Community Network (FCN) in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event saw organisations from across the rural sector show their support for the #NipItInTheBud campaign, which is helping to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms in farming, rural and migrant worker communities and to identify barriers these groups can uniquely face in accessing cancer support services.

The event was introduced by MLA for East Antrim Mr Danny Donnelly and attended by Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

Organisations at the event included representatives from CAFRE, the Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NI Cancer Registry, Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), NIVA, Ulster Bank, IAgrM, GAA, Foyle Meats, the Orange Order, Cancer Focus, The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Farm Families Health Checks, RUAS, Stronger Together, Rural Action, Action Cancer, Rural Support, HSENI, the National Sheep Association, Lantra, NIAPA, Swell Fermanagh, the Church of Ireland and the Presbyterian Church.

A ‘fireside chat’, led by FCN’s National Manager (Northern Ireland) Caitriona Crawford, featured FCN / Macmillan Programme Officer George Doherty, who spoke openly about his bowel cancer diagnosis and treatment; cancer health economist Dr Ethna McFerran (QUB); and a video from GP and Chair of the NI Agri Health Forum Dr Rebecca Orr.

Speaking of his cancer diagnosis and treatment, George said: “I am alive today because my cancer was diagnosed at an early stage”.

Dr Jude McCann, Chief Executive Officer of The Farming Community Network, spoke at the event, highlighting the power of both community and collaboration in helping to improve cancer support.

Jude commented: “As well as ‘cancer’, there are two other ‘C’ words we would like to highlight today.

“The first is ‘community’ – and making sure that we give our farming, rural and migrant communities a platform to have their voices heard, and to do whatever we can to improve the services and support available to these groups.

“The second is ‘collaboration’ – we cannot do this alone, and we are humbled that so many of you have joined us here today to consider how we can work together to create better healthcare outcomes for people living in rural areas of Northern Ireland.

“We hope that you will join FCN and Macmillan in our work to improve the support available to people living with cancer in farming and rural communities across the UK.”

Some of the signs and symptoms of cancer – such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue – can be missed or overlooked as being ‘part of the job’ in farming, forestry, fishing and other rural industry.

The UK-wide #NipItInTheBud campaign by FCN and Macmillan Cancer Support provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, colleges, community groups, businesses, employers and others to download or circulate – some focused on raising awareness of specific cancers that farmers in particular can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

To work with FCN on this project or for more information, contact Caitriona Crawford, FCN’s National Manager (Northern Ireland) at [email protected]